Trump’s new lawyers include Bhopal disaster and tobacco litigation vet





Lawyer John Coale speaks alongside former US President Donald Trump at Trump Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, United States, July 7, 2021. REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz

John Coale says Trump officials asked him to assemble a new legal team. His teammate John Kelly represented the estate of Nicole Brown Simpson in a civil action against OJ Simpson

(Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump’s latest legal team includes a Washington, DC lawyer who made a name for himself filing personal injury claims in the 1980s and 1990s, and a Connecticut lawyer who has depicted the estate of the murdered wife of OJ Simpson.

Trump filed federal lawsuits against Alphabet Inc’s Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc and Google on Wednesday, bringing in a team of eight lawyers to push for the 1st Amendment and other constitutional claims against the companies for allegedly silencing opinions conservative.

One of the attorneys, Washington-based John Coale, rose to prominence as one of the first U.S. attorneys to sue over a gas leak in 1984 at a U.S. Union Carbide Corp pesticide plant that killed thousands and poisoned over half a million people in Bhopal, India. Union Carbide settled its debts to the Indian government in 1989 for $ 470 million.

Coale was also among the lawyers who took the initiative in securing billions of dollars in settlement funds and attorney fees in litigation with cigarette companies in the 1990s.

Coale, who is married to former Fox News presenter Greta Van Susteren, said in an interview that he was semi-retired, adding that he had been a “family friend adviser” to presidential candidates, including Republican John McCain and Democrat Martin O’Malley.

Coale said Trump’s “people” asked him three months ago to assemble a team to pursue the new lawsuits, which are called a proposed class action lawsuit on behalf of Twitter, Facebook and YouTube users who claim they have been censored .

“A lot of people will see this as a Donald Trump affair. I see it as a 1st Amendment affair,” Coale said.

The rest of Trump’s team are either solo practitioners or members of small businesses as well. Some large law firms were reluctant to represent the former president when he challenged President Joe Biden’s election victory in 2020, and many others decried his behavior after a crowd of Trump supporters took issue with him. he storms the US Capitol as Congress certifies election results.

Joining Coale on the lawsuits are John Kelly, a personal injury attorney with 30 attorneys, Ivey, Barnum & O’Mara, based in Greenwich, Connecticut, and four other attorneys for Ivey Barnum. Coale said he had known Kelly for decades.

Kelly represented the estate of Nicole Brown Simpson in her civil lawsuit against her husband and suspected killer, OJ Simpson. Although OJ Simpson was acquitted of his murder in 1995, a civilian jury ordered him to pay $ 25 million in punitive damages to the families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, who were together when they were killed. .

The local attorney for the Trump team is Matthew Baldwin, former Miami-Dade County District Attorney and current partner of Vargas Gonzalez Baldwin Delombard, who has offices in Coral Gables and Winter Park, Florida. Coale said Baldwin and his firm had been recommended to him by other attorneys in Florida.

Frank Dudenhefer, a New Orleans civil liability lawyer, is also on the team. Among its clients are local government entities in Indiana and Louisiana that have filed a lawsuit against McKinsey & Co for its role in the opioid pandemic in the United States.

Dudenhefer said he had known Coale for 30 years. He declined to comment on the allegations in the Trump trial.

None of the other lawyers responded to the request for comment.

Trump lost his megaphone on social media earlier this year after repeatedly claiming his election defeat was the result of widespread fraud, a claim that was dismissed by several courts, election officials from the State and members of its own administration.

Hundreds of his supporters launched a deadly assault on the United States Capitol on January 6 after Trump repeated the false claims in a fiery speech near the White House.

David thomas

David Thomas reports on legal affairs including law firm strategy, hiring, mergers and litigation. He is based in Chicago. He can be reached at [email protected] and on Twitter @ DaveThomas5150.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/new-trump-lawyers-include-bhopal-disaster-tobacco-litigation-vet-2021-07-07/

