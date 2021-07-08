UK and EU only postponed row of chilled meats – POLITICO





UK and EU only managed to agree on ‘stay of execution’ to postpone bitter dispute over post-Brexit chilled meats move between Britain and Northern Ireland , Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday. The British Prime Minister told MPs on the All-Party Liaison Committee that despite Brussels accepting Britain’s call for a three-month extension of the grace period for meat products, the underlying issues with the Northern Ireland protocol are “very far from being resolved”. Last week the EU agreed to postpone the ban on shipments of chilled meat from Britain to Northern Ireland in exchange for the UK’s acceptance to stay aligned with production rules and standards. food from the EU for an additional three months. The dispute stems from the post-Brexit protocol in Northern Ireland, a source of continuing tension between the bloc and London designed to avoid a politically sensitive hard border between Northern Ireland (part of the UK) and Ireland (member of the EU). “All we have is a stay of execution over there,” Johnson said of the chilled meats dispute. He also called on the EU to change its broader approach to the application of the protocol. Brussels was irritated by Britain’s decision earlier this year to unilaterally extend a number of other grace periods intended to stagger the introduction of border controls between Britain and Ireland of the North, so much so that it took legal action against the United Kingdom. Despite the bloc’s frustrations, Johnson on Wednesday pointed to “anomalies” in the broader agreement he wanted to “fix” in the latest sign that Britain will continue to push for protocol changes. “We understand the vital importance of protecting free north-south movement and ensuring that there are no hard borders within the island of Ireland,” he said. of the protocol. “That’s the whole problem. And we did, and it was a huge effort on the part of the British state.” Britain had agreed to carry out checks on goods that could move in Ireland even after arriving in Northern Ireland “as a neighborhood act”, as well as to attempt to deal with the single market in Ireland. ‘EU. But, he added, “We also agreed, unfortunately, that the EU could have a say in how this was done. And that’s the problem. And they implemented the protocol in a way that produces the kinds of anomalies I’m describing, and we need to fix it. “ Johnson’s comments come after European Commission Vice-President Maro efovi, the bloc’s interlocutor for post-Brexit relations with the UK, warned on Tuesday that the EU would have no other choice than to step up legal action against the UK if it continues to violate the protocol. . Speaking at the annual EU-UK Forum conference, efovi criticized the lack of implementation of these agreements by our partner the UK ”and warned:“ We need to be able to trust the UK United to respect its international obligations.

