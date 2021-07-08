Pakistan’s public debt rose to more than 8% in 11 months





KARACHI: Pakistan’s public debt has grown by more than eight percent in the 11 months of the fiscal year ended June due to increased government borrowing to meet spending needs during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to government data. Central bank data Monday (July 5th) revealed that Pakistan’s public debt increased by 2.89 trillion rupees, or 8.23%, in the 11 months of the fiscal year ended June 30, The News International reported. . Central government debt stood at Rs 37,997 trillion at the end of May 2021. Debt stood at Rs 35,107 trillion during the period ending June 2020. Debt increased by Rs 10.17 % year-on-year in May. It stood at 34,489 billion rupees during the period ending May 31, 2020. The Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act 2005 (FRDL) defines “total public debt” as the debt of the government. government (including federal and provincial governments) whose service is drawn from the Consolidated Fund and debts to the International Monetary Fund. The increase in public debt is largely due to domestic government borrowing which increased 11.95% to Rs 26,065 billion. External debt was almost stable at 11.931 billion rupees. SBP data showed that government securities such as Market Treasury Bills (MTB), Pakistani Investment Bonds (GDP), and Ijara Sukuk (Islamic Bonds) remain the preferred borrowing choice within the domestic debt. Most of the borrowing from domestic sources has been done through medium and long-term debt instruments. The Pakistani government led by Imran Khan allocated Rs 900 billion to the federal public sector development program in fiscal year 2022, 38% more than last year. There is a need to contain the budget deficit, targeted at 3,420 trillion rupees or 6.3% of GDP for this fiscal year, compared to the revised estimate of 3,195 trillion rupees or 7% for fiscal year 2021 Analysts predict the budget deficit will decline. the range of 7.0 to 7.5% in fiscal year 2022, where part of the deficit would be covered by a reduction in expenditure, both current and development. The primary deficit is expected to be between 1.0 and 1.5 percent. The Pakistani outlet says in its official report that the increase in the level of external inflows of multilateral and bilateral development partners is indicative of their confidence in the government’s development priorities and policies, including the implementation of reforms. in the priority areas of fiscal and debt management, energy sector and ease of doing business.

