Modi in India drops 12 ministers in massive reshuffle





In a massive Cabinet overhaul, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has let go of 12 top ministers and inducted a younger team aimed at overhauling his government’s image after widespread criticism over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic

NEW DELHI – In a massive Cabinet overhaul, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sacked 12 senior cabinet ministers on Wednesday and inducted a younger team aiming to overhaul his government’s image after widespread criticism of his handling of the pandemic of COVID-19. Minister of Health Dr Harsh Vardhan, whose response to the epidemic has come under close scrutiny, Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of Law and Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar were among those who resigned hours before the reshuffle. Mansukh Mandaviya replaces Dr Vardhan as new health minister, a statement from the president’s office said. He is from the home state of Modis, Gujarat. Fifteen ministers and 28 junior ministers were sworn in by President Kovind in a ceremony at the presidential palace on Wednesday. Eight junior ministers were elevated to the rank of Cabinet. Modi retained Interior Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Other key portfolios have been entrusted to Jyotiraditya Scindia (Civil Aviation), Kiren Rijiju (Law and Justice), Hardeep Singh Puri (Oil and Natural Gas), Bhupender Yadav (Environment), Anurag Singh Thakur (Information and Broadcasting) and Dharmendra Pradhan (Education)). This is the first cabinet reshuffle since Modi returned to power for a second term in 2019. The government is increasingly criticized for its handling of the pandemic. Vardhan, who was in charge of the Ministry of Health as well as the Ministry of Science and Technology, led the response to the pandemic. “All of a sudden, high-ranking ministers are removed from their posts. The government admitted through these changes that it had failed miserably to deal with the pandemic as it should, said Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, a well-known journalist and political analyst. More than half of India has reported 400,000 coronavirus deaths, the third highest number of countries having occurred in the past two months as the delta variant of the virus swept through the country and overwhelmed its already strained healthcare system . New cases are on the decline after surpassing 400,000 a day in May, but authorities are bracing for another possible wave and are trying to step up vaccinations. The reshuffle also came after the defeat of the Hindu nationalist party Modis Bharatiya Janata in the April elections in a key state of West Bengal, a test of its handling of the pandemic. Modi will face another major test of his popularity in parliamentary elections in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand in February and March next year, which could prove to be an indicator of the fate of his party in the national elections of 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/indias-modi-drops-12-cabinet-ministers-massive-reshuffle-78714566 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos