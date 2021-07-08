Anies calls to join Jokowi’s command: viruses have no policy





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Governor of DKI Jakarta Anies Baswedanlet’s say the Corona virus (Covid-19) is not political. He said Covid-19 can infect anyone, regardless of their political background. Anies hopes the public will stop arguing over different political views. According to him, during this period the whole community must unite to face the Covid-19 pandemic. “This is the time for us to be together because the virus is not political. The virus does not recognize political opinions, the virus is united, making us all face the same time,” Anies said at CNN Indonesia TV, Wednesday (7/7). Anies said the rate of transmission of the Corona virus was increasing. People who are at home every day can also be infected by relatives who work outside the home. The former Minister of Education and Culture stressed that this issue is at a crucial time. He said that people have to let go of all the differences so that they can face this difficult time together. “The citizens of Jakarta, Indonesia must unite. Under whose leadership? Under the leadership of Indonesian President Joko Widodo. He is the one who led us all to carry out this emergency PPKM,” did he declare. Meanwhile, Anies continues to try to enforce the rules when implementing the emergency PPKM. He patrols daily to make sure the restrictions on the mobility of people at DKI Jakarta are working. One of Anies’ actions that shocked the public came during a sudden inspection of PT Ray White and PT Equity Life at the Sahid Sudirman Center in central Jakarta on Tuesday (6/7). Anies was angry with the company for forcing its workers in during the emergency PPKM. “Every day we bury people, sir. You take responsibility. Everyone’s dead, sir, no one is taking advantage of it. Plus, a pregnant woman is coming,” Anies said sharply during the speech. an inspection at PT Equity Life. The public is divided in supporting and criticizing Anies’ actions. Equity Life’s status as a core business has also become a public debate. Another action took place when Anies carried out an inspection at the Daan Mogot isolation point on Wednesday (7/7). Anies stopped one of the motorcyclists and questioned him. Anies asked for the driver’s destination. The man said he was going to work. Hearing this, he asked the motorcyclist to contact his boss at the office. “Why don’t you stay at home? Call your boss telling him that the DKI governor, regional police chief and regional military commander have ordered them to stay at home for mutual health,” said Anies at Daan Mogot’s blocking point. , West Jakarta, Wednesday (7/7). DKI Jakarta is one of the regions that organizes the emergency PPKM. This province is almost always the area that contributes the most to additional cases of Covid-19. Cumulative cases of Covid-19 in DKI reached 610,303 as of Wednesday (7/7). A total of 501,083 people have recovered, 8,991 people have died and the rest are in treatment or in self-isolation. (dhf / psp)



[Gambas:Video CNN]

