Review: Netflix’s “How to Become a Tyrant” Fails to Connect the Dots in Modern Times





The last few years have seen a rise in what you might call strongman studies: in-depth analyzes of fascism and dictatorships rooted in recent U.S. history. You can build a library with Ruth Ben-Ghiats Strongmen, Jason Stanleys How Fascism Works, Timothy Snyders On Tyranny, and others. It doesn’t take a genius to link this wave to a former US president who ignores the truth, demonizes the press and minorities, and challenges the results of a free and open election to create a personality cult. Indeed, most of these authors make the link explicit in their books. The above tactics are featured in How to Become a Tyrant, Netflix’s new docuseries that sardonically features a playbook for all the budding dictators lurking in the shadows. We are getting closer to Adolf Hitler, Saddam Hussein, Idi Amin, Joseph Stalin, Moamer Khadafy and the Eternal Dynasty of North Korea. We learn to seize power and retain it by any means necessary. But do you know who we don’t learn anything from? Who never even mentioned? Donald Trump. I am noting this for political judgment. It is simply an observation of a curious thematic omission. After all, Trump, along with a few like-minded leaders, Russians Vladimir Putin, Turks Recep Tayyip Erdogan (who are also not mentioned) are the reason this conversation even took place. It seems like a cruel affront to leave it out in the cold, without a single reference or mention, especially when the big takeaway of the series is that such leaders can ride anytime, anywhere. What we get is expertly produced, expertly edited, and weirdly entertaining, if not bingeable. Narrated by Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage, Tyrant comes across as a sort of dictator to dummies, with abundant animation and frenzied pace. The show will likely show you how much you don’t know about some of history’s most notorious characters and how much they have in common with each other. Tyrant attributes a defining trait to each of the six subjects, starting with Hitler and the rise to power. From there we visit Hussein, who shows how to crush rivals; Amin, who shows how to rule with an iron fist; Stalin, a master of the manipulation of truth; Khadafy, crusher of civil liberties; and the Kims of North Korea, who found a way to create their own dynasty by excluding the rest of the world. A roster of academics, including Ben-Ghiat, provide the necessary knowledge and ballast, staring into the camera like the subjects of an Errol Morris documentary and explaining how these strong men did what they did. Tyrant distinguishes between snark and research. You could say it is timely, were it not for his stubborn refusal to address the here and now. It is ultimately a major flaw. If, as they say, we study history so as not to repeat it, why not explore where the threat of tyranny lies, and not just in the United States? The past is never dead, wrote William Faulkner. It didn’t even happen. How to Become a Tyrant seems to adopt this basic principle. Then he turns his back and walks away from the details. LHow to become a tyrant: Docuseries. Reported by Peter Dinklage. (TV-MA. Six 30-minute episodes). Streaming on Netflix starting Friday, July 9.





