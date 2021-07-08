Biden presents massive spending plan in Trump territory





During a visit to McHenry Community College, Biden was asked how he plans to move his plan forward after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell vowed he would fight the legislation. Biden described McConnell as duplicity, having made a similar vow before Biden offered a massive Covid-19 bailout earlier this year, then bragging about the gifts he brought back to his state.

Mitch McConnell loves our programs. Did you see what Mitch McConnell said? He told me he wouldn’t get a single vote to get me, with everyone’s help here, that $ 1.9 trillion tax cut, I mean, sorry me, program for economic growth, said Biden.

Senatorial Minority Leader Mitch McConnell gives cable interview before the start of a two-week break at the Capitol in Washington, DC | J. Scott Applewhite / AP Photo

Seek it out, man. He brags about it in Kentucky: it’s a good thing for Kentucky. He receives $ 4 billion to help [the] poor. It’s incredible. Meet Mitch McConnell. You can even see it on TV.

The White House doesn’t expect Congressional Republicans to buy into the plan for families, but it is trying to increase public support and, hopefully, polls for its initiatives.

It’s a strategy similar to how Biden sold his Covid relief package, which was passed with only the support of Democrats in Congress. While Republicans did not vote for it, the White House insisted he was bipartisan due to the high number of polls supporting the nearly $ 2 trillion relief plan.

Bidens’ visit comes less than two weeks after Biden struck a bipartisan deal with Republicans and his party moderates to invest $ 1,000 billion in infrastructure projects such as bridges, roads and internet access broadband. This deal, however, did not include many of the initiatives that progressives had long encouraged, including free university, expansion of kindergarten, funding for care for the elderly, and a boost in climate investments. .

Biden backed down on the pledge that he would only sign a bipartisan infrastructure bill in tandem with the reconciliation package Democrats expect to pass on their own.

Biden made his final pitch in this community about 50 miles from Chicago. While Crystal Lake is a bustling suburb that’s a hub of retail, McHenry County spans more agricultural and rural areas.

At least 100 Trump supporters lined the streets en route to the Biden event, one holding a sign indicating the country MAGA. Some supporters carried flags indicating Biden Sucks or simply Q, representing QAnon.

Representative Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.) Addresses members of the press ahead of the State of the Union address at the United States Capitol on February 5, 2019. | Zach Gibson / Getty Images

Trump has won McHenry County here twice, but Democrats have overturned two congressional seats that cover parts of the county. However, they barely hung on to one in 2020, with Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.) Ending up in one of the closest contests in the country, winning 5,400 votes out of more. of 400,000. Biden thanked Underwood during his visit, including in his official remarks. During a college tour, Biden pointed to Underwood and said: This woman here, hold on to her.

Underwood, in an interview after Bidens’ remarks, said voters here, regardless of ideological spectrum, want the same things: better health care or help caring for their children or parents. aged.

McHenry County is a competitive community. I won in 18, right? We’ve seen the opportunity for more Dems to win and compete in this area, but it’s competitive, Underwood said.

It was not an election speech, it was not a campaign. It’s about bringing his ideas about how America is going to move forward after the pandemic, to a community that I think is representative of the country. We are at the intersection of the suburbs and the countryside.

As Biden left the state, however, Republicans criticized his plan, calling the families’ plan the president’s US bankruptcy plan, saying he was plagued by tax hikes and free spending. They also lamented the high gas prices and warned that they could be a sign of rising inflation.

