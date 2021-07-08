Narendra Modi Cabinet big Rejig: UP obtains the share of the lions, seven junior ministers

During the cabinet expansion on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose seven Members of Parliament (MPs) from Uttar Pradesh in a cautious attempt to balance castes and regions in the state where elections are scheduled in six months.

As the BJP let go of Bareilly MP Santosh Gangwar, who was Minister of State for Labor (Independent Charge), he inducted six new faces BL Verma, Pankaj Chaudhary, SP Singh Baghel, Kaushal Kishore, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma and Ajay Kumar Mishra of and one of the alliance partner Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal (S).

In doing so, the BJP leadership gave priority to the other backward classes (OBCs), in particular the Kurmis, and the listed castes.

Brahmin leader Ajay Kumar Mishra was also inducted into the reshuffled cabinet, two years after Modi came to power for his second term.

In addition, the seven ministers are from the Rohilkhand, Bundelkhand, Awadh and Purvanchal regions of the state.

The return of Anupriya Patel

Apna Dal (S) MP from Mirzapur Anupriya Patel, who had served in Modis’ first term as Union Minister of State for Health between 2016 and 2019, was once again on the board. ministers, but this time as Minister of State for Trade and Industry. The 40-year-old was expelled from the cabinet after Modi returned to power in 2019.

His re-induction is seen as an attempt by the BJP to keep alliance partner Apna Dal (S) in a good mood ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP having left with another ally of the Nishad party in UP after the exit of the SBSP from the OP Rajbhar, the party wants to keep Apna Dal in its fold.

Patel belongs to the Kurmi community, which is a dominant OBC group in Uttar Pradesh and has a strong presence in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. In fact, Patel’s constituency in Lok Sabha, Mirzapur, borders Varanasi, the prime minister’s constituency, and has a strong Kurmis presence.

Anupriya took over the reins of her party after the sudden disappearance of her father and founder of Apna Dal, Sone Lal Patel. Apna Dal (S) had entered into an alliance with the BJP prior to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, and Anupriya Patel was subsequently inducted into the Union Cabinet and appointed Minister of State for Health. After the 2019 election, she was kicked out of Cabinet.

However, his party continued to negotiate with the BJP for important positions in the Union as well as in the UP Cabinet, where the BJP came to power in 2017.

We demanded the formation of a ministry of CBOs on the model of the ministry of minorities to solve the problems of the backward classes, said Anupriya at a meeting of the workers of the party on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the birth of the founder. by Apna Dal, Sonelal Patel.

She met with Union Home Minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah on the day UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was summoned to Delhi following criticism of the management by the state government of the second wave of the Covid pandemic within the party.

Focus on Kurmi votes

Anupriya Patel was not the only Kurmi leader of the UP to join the cabinet on Wednesday. Maharajganj’s BJP MP Pankaj Chaudhary was another Kurmi leader to attend the Union Council of Ministers. He was named MoS (Finance).

The 56-year-old leader began his political career in 1989-91 as a member of the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation and later became his deputy mayor. He became a member of the BJP working committee in 1990. He was first elected Lok Sabha of Maharajganj in 1991. He was re-elected from the constituency in 1996 and 1998, 2004, 2014 and 2019. His elevation to Modi ministry shows the BJP’s particular focus on the eastern UP ahead of the state assembly elections. As the Samajwadi party tries to woo the Apna Dal faction of Anupriya Patel’s mother, the BJP is leaving nothing to chance to consolidate Kurmi’s votes in its favor.

Non-Yadav CBOs Gain Attention

Besides two faces of the OBC, Anupriya Patel and Pankaj Chaudhary, the BJP inducted BL Verma, who belongs to the Lodh community, to the council of ministers.

Verma, 59, is from Badaun district in western Uttar Pradesh, which is part of the Rohilkhand region. Considered close to the prominent face of the party in Lodh and former chief minister Kalyan Singh, his selection aims to capitalize on Lodh’s vote bank. Verma has a long association with the BJP and was recently sent to Rajya Sabha. Well versed in Sanskrit, Verma is said to have completed a master’s degree at the Sanskrit Sampurnananda University in Varanasi.

Verma, who first became Union Minister, currently serves as President of UP State Construction and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, with the rank and status of Minister of State. He was entrusted with the portfolio of MoS (Development of the Northeast Region and Cooperation).

The SC factor

Given the importance of Dalit votes in the upcoming assembly elections, the BJP chose three listed caste leaders from three different regions of UP west UP, Awadh and Bundelkhand.

BJP MP Satya Pal Singh Baghel, who represents Agra at Lok Sabha, has joined the Union ministry for the first time in a political career spanning nearly three decades. He was appointed MoS at the Ministry of Law and Justice.

While the caste of the five-time MP has been under the scanner in the past, with some claiming he was from the OBC community, he claimed he was from the Dhangar community, a listed caste.

The 61-year-old has been associated with both the Samajwadi party and the Bahujan Samaj party in the past. He won as MP for Samajwadi Pary in 1998, 1999 and 2004 from Jalesar. After being suspended from the SP, he unsuccessfully contested two Lok Sabha elections as a BSP candidate. In 2014, he was elected to Rajya Sabha as a BSP candidate. Baghel became president of BJP OBC Morcha in 2015 and two years later became a member of BJP Tundla before being re-elected to Lok Sabha, this time on a BJP ticket from Agra.

His induction is also seen as the BJP’s effort to balance the regional issue with Santosh Gangwar’s exit from the Union Cabinet.

In a surprise gesture, the BJP inducted its Mohanlalganj MP Kaushal Kishore as MoS (Housing and Urban Affairs). The 61-year-old was one of the leaders of the BJP who questioned the handling of the second wave of the Covid pandemic by the government of Yogi Adityanath.

A day after Kishore lost his older brother to Covid-19 in April, he wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressing his concern about the situation at two public hospitals in Lucknow – King Georges University of Medicine and Balrampur Hospital.

Previously, he had also appealed to allow the purchase of oxygen cylinders by patients undergoing treatment in isolation at home.

Kaushal represents the Pasi community, the second largest SC community in the state and has a strong presence especially in the Awadh region where Kishore is originally from.

A two-time MP, Kishore began his political career as MP for Malihabad in 2002. In 2002-03, he also became Minister of State in the Mulayam Singh government of the Samajwadi party. He is currently the national president of Parakh Mahasangh and head of state of the SC wing of the BJP.

The third Program Caste member to join Union ministry from the UP is 63-year-old Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma. Verma, a BJP alumnus, is an MP from Jalaun district of Bundelkhand region for five terms. Entered as Union Minister for the first time on Wednesday, Verma became a Member of Parliament in 1991. In 2001 he became vice-president of SC Morcha of the UP BJP and a decade later he became its President. As a member of Parliament, he was a member of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Tribes. He was entrusted with the portfolio of MoS (MSME).

The unique brahmin face

Despite speculation about Jitin Prasada, who had recently left Congress to join the BJP, entering the Union Council of Ministers as parties confronted by the Brahmans in UP, the party instead chose Lakhimpur Kheri’s deputy Ajay Kumar Mishra. Interestingly, Mishra and Prasad are both from the same region. It was quite obvious that the BJP would turn a Brahmin leader of the UP into a Union Minister amid accusations of alleged atrocities and bias against the Brahmans in the state. In fact, when Prasada was in Congress, he launched a campaign alleging atrocities against the Brahmins in the state under the current BJP government.

Mishra, 60, who is a first BJP MP, began his political career as the BJP District Secretary General. He was elected deputy in 2012 from the seat of the Nighasan Assembly and gradually rose to the rank of deputy. He entrusted the important portfolio of MoS (Home Affairs).