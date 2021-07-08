The world recognizes an effective Pak strategy against the crown: PM





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday congratulated the members of the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC), the Ehsaas team and the State Bank of Pakistan for their effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic and especially thanks to the mercy of Allah Almighty.

A study was also shared on its Twitter account, which indicates that Pakistan is third after Hong Kong and New Zealand in effectively managing the pandemic and related issues. In its Global Normalcy Index, The Economist magazine ranked Pakistan third out of 50 countries that have been successful in controlling the spread of COVID-19. The report showed that Pakistan’s neighbors India and China were ranked 48 and 19 with scores of 46.5 and 72.9 respectively. The United States occupied 20th place in the ranking.

Earlier. Prime Minister Imran Khan said that for the first time in 74 years Pakistan would turn gems, minerals and jewelry into an export industry. In this regard, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the James, Jewelery and Minerals Working Group, which was attended by Minister of Industries Khusro Bakhtiar, Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill, Chairman of the Gemstones Task Force. and jewelry Gul Asghar Khan, Atif Khan, members of the task force and relevant senior officers.

During the meeting, recommendations were made to the Prime Minister on the restructuring of the Gems, Jewelry and Minerals Division of the Task Force and the proposed Mineral City. The meeting was informed that Pakistan has a potential of US $ 5 billion per year in terms of gemstone exports which will positively impact the national economy and create millions of jobs. Pakistan currently has reserves of 99 types of gemstones and is the eighth largest producer in the world.

In addition, according to conservative estimates, Pakistan consumes 200 tons of gold per year. With effective legislation and better management of this sector, it will be transformed into a major export industry.

The meeting was informed that gemstones and jewelry have been given industry status and that their implementation will be ensured in accordance with the strategy of the working group. In order to increase exports, special attention will be given to export promotion for which assistance will also be sought from Pakistani embassies.

In addition, a city of gemstones and jewelry will be established to pool resources, provide one-stop-shop operations to address issues facing the sector, and provide incentives for investors. As a first step, a public-private partnership model will be adopted using existing resources. Pakistan will also receive sectoral certifications to access international markets. It will not only clarify the standards for precious stones but also for precious metals, but will bring current standards up to international standards.

The meeting was also informed that despite the availability of research resources in this area, no significant progress has been made. According to the strategy, all modern standards will be introduced by activating the research sector.

The meeting received a detailed briefing on the creation of Mineral City. One area has been identified for the chemical and mineral industry in Pakistan where adding industrial value from raw minerals will not only help reduce imports but also increase foreign exchange from exports.

The prime minister said the government is restructuring the sector with modern technology by changing traditional practices in the minerals and gemstones sector. He demanded that all wasted resources be used and that a regular schedule be established for the implementation of this strategy as well as existing barriers for investors should be removed.

Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, National Assembly Member Moonis Elahi and Federal Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema visited Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar and Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood also attended the meeting. The political situation in Punjab was discussed during the meeting. In addition, the provincial budget, peaceful budgeting and the completion of the new Punjab Assembly building were also discussed. In a related development, former Sindh Chief Minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

