Fencing to drop, but Capitol remains closed to visitors Donald Trump Congress Associated Press Joe Biden Washington





Fences erected around the Capitol after the deadly January 6 insurgency will begin to be removed as early as Friday, but most visitors are still not allowed to enter the iconic building.

This is according to the House Sergeant-at-Arms in a note Wednesday to all members of Congress and staff. The Associated Press first reported last week that the fence was falling.

The austere black perimeter fence is one of the last signs of the horrific crowd siege that rocked the world as supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the building, trying to prevent certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Even with its withdrawal, the Capitol will remain closed to most visitors, according to the note.

Although the temporary fence is being removed, restrictions on access to current buildings will remain in place, according to the memo.

Federal officials are aware of online discussions from far-right groups and people who believe in conspiracy theories discussing the potential to return to Washington amid an unfounded and baseless conspiracy theory that Trump will be reinstated in August.

Five people died in the January attack, including a Trump supporter gunned down by police inside the Capitol and three people who suffered medical emergencies in the crowd. A policeman later died after fighting rioters. Two other officers later committed suicide.

The United States Capitol Police will continue to monitor intelligence information and potential threats, and new fences could be quickly erected, according to the memo.

The Capitol architect has the capacity and will quickly reinstall the temporary fence if conditions warrant, according to the memo.

The Capitol has been closed to most visitors for the longest period in the country’s history, the double blow of the coronavirus epidemic that shut down operations last spring and the insurgency that kept it out of scope. It is now approaching 16 months.

The park-like park has been a favorite spot for visiting tourists to snap a photo of the iconic dome, and some 2.5 million visitors typically visit the building’s interior each year, of the approximately 12 million who visit each year the campus-type office complex.

The note came six months after the attack and followed consultations with the Capitol Police Board, the Capitol Police and Congressional stakeholders.

Fence removal will take up to three days, weather permitting.

Lawmakers were absent for the July 4 vacation week, but some are expected to return on Monday.

During the virus outbreak, House lawmakers worked under a proxy voting system that allowed them to avoid travel during the pandemic, although most now vote in person. Most of the senators have resumed their usual activities.

