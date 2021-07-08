The Guardian’s take on Boris Johnson’s liberalism: nothing more than a myth | Editorial





PThe art of the mythology surrounding Boris Johnson is the idea that his politics are, at heart, liberal. The prime minister registered as mayor of London, where he has been careful not to offend the cosmopolitan culture of the capital, is touted by moderate conservatives as the guide to their leaders’ true instincts. It is also said that his reluctance to impose anti-Covid measures stems from a dislike of principle for state control over the individual. In truth, Mr Johnson is a libertine, believing in his own freedom to do whatever he wants. It only superficially resembles the concern for rights that protect society from authoritarian government. If the prime minister were genuinely interested in freedom, his party would not have this week given the Commons assent to a law that rewrites the conditions under which citizens can peacefully protest against the government. the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill (now with Lords) would create a new statutory offense of public nuisance, defined so broadly that serious annoyance is listed next to causing harm or death. Police are said to have almost unlimited authorization to act against public gatherings deemed inconvenient. Also this week, Priti Patel, the Minister of the Interior, unveiled the Nationality and Borders Bill, with the ostensible aim of repairing a failing asylum system. In liberal hands, this ambition would mean reforming cruel detention practices that treat vulnerable refugees like hardened criminals. Instead, Ms Patel risks stepping up that approach with plans to deal with asylum seekers abroad, confusing the legal status of the method by which a migrant reaches Britain with the legitimacy of her claim. asylum and making legal entry more difficult. The Home Office already has power over UK borders, especially since the end of free movement of the EU. A new crackdown is not about a new threat but a political push to revisit the biggest successes of the Brexit campaign, supporting and deepening anti-immigrant sentiment for political expediency. It is the populist playbook and has little to do with the ideals of freedom and traditions of British democracy that feature so heavily in pompous statements by Tory MPs when the subject is business regulation or public health. If these same MPs cared about the vitality of democracy, they would not agree to the government’s plans to demand photo ID in voting booths on the pretext that fraud is a systemic problem. Creating administrative barriers that could then suppress voter turnout is the government’s most plausible motive. There has been some concern on the Conservative benches on this point, but not enough to deter ministers from bringing the Elections Bill to parliament this week. In a party committed to democratic accountability, there might also be more objections to a bill that proposes to weaken the Election Commission, removing its power to prosecute offenders. Some Conservative MPs want the independent watchdog to be abolished. It’s a perverse fixation, but not a mystery. It’s a vendetta. The commission has opened an investigation into the controversial financing of Mr Johnson’s renovation of his Downing Street apartment and has already fined Vote Leave, the pro-Brexit campaign, for breaching spending limits in the referendum in 2016. Any illusion that Mr Johnson harbored liberal instincts was shattered by his prorogation of Parliament in 2019, later ruled illegal by the Supreme Court. The Prime Minister certainly has a penchant for freedom when it is defined as the absence of constraint on one’s whims. Faced with such obstacles, he slides easily into an authoritarian mode. This is the most coherent character of his government, revealed in a model of legislation driven by no more noble ethics than the appetite for power without accountability.

