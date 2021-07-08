PPP Sentil Duo Prince AHY-Ibas, PD: Pro-Jokowi Party Don’t ABS!





Jakarta – PPP made fun of the two brothers, the leader of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) and Edhie Baskoro Yudhoyono or Ibas, for spreading pessimistic accounts about the government’s handling of Corona. The chairman of the Democratic Party’s Bappilu, Andi Arief, was surprised. “What is wrong with the criticisms of Mas AHY and Mas Ibas? Andi Arief told reporters Thursday (7/8/2021). According to Andi Arief, the criticisms of AHY and Ibas are valid. According to him, when COVID cases in many countries started to decline, Indonesia was in great threat as the daily number of cases continued to break records. “The point is, the government has an inconsistent schedule regarding blockages, vaccines and a number of health tests,” Andi Arief said. “The point is, the hospital has collapsed. One of the hallmarks of a failed state is the government’s inability to provide health facilities to protect the population,” he added. Andi Arief also pointed to the decline of the Indonesian economy, which he said, although the government has big ambitions. According to him, the government should heed the warnings of the Democratic Party. The point is, our economy has shrunk dramatically amid grand ambitions to save the economy and make the substantive treatment of COVID a priority. The Democratic Party’s strong warning about a failed state must be a whip for the government immediately chooses a more serious path Democrats are very concerned that Indonesia will become a failed state, “said Andi Arief. Andi Arief called on the governing coalition parties not to speak kindly to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Andi Arief hopes the criticisms of AHY and Ibas will be heard. “The coalition parties supporting Jokowi should not be ABS (as long as you are happy). Do not become the 2nd Harmoko in the history of the Republic of Indonesia,” he said. The PPP’s criticisms of AHY-Ibas were due to the two brothers making criticisms that were not constructive or spreading a pessimistic narrative. PPP wonders if AHY and Ibas wants to participate or not in the management of Corona. “It depends on whether the two ‘princes’ want to come with the country to deal with COVID-19,” said PPP faction secretary of the RPD, Achmad Baidowi or Awiek. Watch Video: Rising Corona Cases, 43 Non-Java-Bali Regencies / Towns Micro PPKM Tight [Gambas:Video 20detik] (gbr / tor)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-5635406/ppp-sentil-duo-pangeran-ahy-ibas-pd-partai-pro-jokowi-jangan-abs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos