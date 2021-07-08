Arizona Secretary of State Seeks to Investigate Trump Allies | State News





PHOENIX (AP) The Arizona Secretary of State on Wednesday called on the state’s attorney general to investigate whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law in their efforts to pressure officials in the Maricopa County after the 2020 election.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, suggested in a letter to Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican, that overtures from the former president, attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, and the President of the Republican Party to Arizona’s Kelli Ward may have violated election interference laws. .

Trump twice called Clint Hickman, then the Republican chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, days before Congress certified President Joe Biden’s victory, the Arizona Republic reported last week. Giuliani also called the Republican supervisors. Ward texted them aggressively, telling Hickman at one point, we need you to stop the count, “according to public records.

I urge you to take action not only to seek justice in this matter, but to deter future attempts to interfere with the integrity of our elections, ”Hobbs wrote to Brnovich.

Brnovich spokesperson Ryan Anderson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Hobbs and Brnovich have a busy history of electoral law enforcement. Hobbs quietly filed complaints against Brnovich and several attorneys in her office with the Arizona State Bar, alleging they failed to accurately represent her in election matters.

The Republican-controlled legislature then stripped Hobbs of his power to represent the state in electoral matters, transferring him temporarily to Brnovich until the two officials step down in 2023.

Hobbs gained national notoriety by championing the accuracy of the 2020 Arizona election. She is now running for governor. Brnovich is a candidate for the US Senate and has been publicly criticized by Trump, who says he did not do enough to support Trump’s efforts to overthrow or question Biden’s victory.

