PM Modi to address IIT Directors at 11am today | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the directors of various Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) on Thursday at 11 a.m.

The event will take place virtually due to the coronavirus disease pandemic (Covid-19).

The new Indian Union Minister of Education, Dharmenra Pradhan, will also be present on the occasion.

The event comes a day after the Prime Minister expanded his cabinet to drop former Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and 11 others, including Anurag Thakur, G Kishan Reddy, Paroshottam Rupala, Kiren Rijiju and Hardeep Singh Puri.

In his speech at the 66th graduation ceremony of IIT Kharagpur in February, the Prime Minister urged students to recognize their potential and to move forward with confidence by following the mantras of self-confidence, of self-awareness and altruism.

He also called the IIT an “institute of indigenous technology” and said engineers should have the ability to move things from “models” to “patents”.

“There is no place to rush in science, technology and innovation. Technological failure always leads to new innovations. Have patience in whatever you do and what you want to accomplish. There is no room for quick success in your path. Failures are the pillars of success. Only failures can create the path to success in your life. Every scientist has learned a new way to experience failure Failure can open new avenues to success, ”he said.