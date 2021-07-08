Donald Trump among large list of celebrities to attend UFC 264





There is no shortage of big names at UFC 264 and among them is the 45th US President Donald Trump.

UFC President Dana White rolls out the red carpet for a host of celebrities this weekend (July 10). The UFC boss told Aaron Bronsteter that there will be a lot of notable names attending the event.

The 45th US President Donald Trump will be present at UFC 264 this weekend by Dana White. Just like Justin Bieber, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Mel Gibson, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and many more.

– Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 7, 2021

“The 45th US President Donald Trump will be at UFC 264 this weekend by Dana White. Just like Justin Bieber, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Mel Gibson, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and many more.

Trump attended UFC 244 while he was still in office in November 2019. That card was headlined by a welterweight fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. It was contested for the BMF single championship. Masvidal won the fight via TKO in the third round.

After the event, White explained to members of the media how important Trump’s presence was (h / t MMAJunkie).

Tonight it wasn’t about how you feel politically for the president, White said. We weren’t legal in New York because of some (expletive) policies a few years ago. Tonight the President of the United States was here watching a UFC event.

They wanted him in a sequel, of course, (but) he doesn’t listen to them. He does what he wants. But yes, they wanted it in a sequel. I’m not a security expert, but I think it’s a lot easier to protect him in a sequel than in the second row. But, once again, a testimonial for our fans. He’s our president. It’s the President of the United States, man. And tonight I was happy and proud that the crowd here in New York treated it with respect and made the night so much cooler. Everything was so cool tonight.

UFC 264 will be titled with a trilogy between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. The event will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC 264 card will also feature a pivotal welterweight clash between Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson. Greg Hardy vs. Tai Tuivasa, Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya, and Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho will also feature on the main card.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mmanews.com/2021/07/donald-trump-will-be-in-attendance-for-ufc-264-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos