RED ZONE FILES: The Braggart of Power – Journal





It’s time for little big things. The little ones have pierced the toxic air of Islamabad with rhythmic regularity over the past fortnight. The smallness of these little things is manifested in the insignificant results they produce on the larger canvas scattered across the capital. The provocative but irrelevant political statement, the high-profile but inconsequential parliamentary session, the loud but baseless partisan attack, the ordinary of these events is hard to disguise, even when presented in the glare of the headlines of the media. So mundane. So monotonous.

Red Zone echoes with the sound of a giant yawn.

In an event-driven political environment, this should be a cause for concern. The PDM is a wet squid, the Jahangir Tareen threat has subsided, the budget has been passed, the controversial electoral reform bill has been delayed, the much-vaunted cabinet reshuffle has been put on hold and the economy is advancing at a manageable pace. . It is one of those temporary periods, however temporary, without great scandal, without scorching controversy and without ongoing crisis. Life is God preserve us from it almost normal.

Where is it?

Careful observers of the red zone detect two parallel and yet contradictory trends emerging from the gloomy political landscape. The first is the growing confidence and confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan; the second is the gradual collapse of the so-called accountability process as leader after leader of the opposition gets relief from the courts. The logic rooted in these two trends seems, apparently, not to add up.

Don’t tell the PM that. He talks about Kashmir, India, America, Afghanistan and wields his rhetorical hammer like the mighty Thor. Listen to his speeches, listen to his words, feel his tone, feel his oratorical boast and you can tell that the man has a great project at his fingertips. Standing atop the debris of broken promises and faulty governance, he envisions a leap beyond that heap into the next level of political contestation where he dominates his opponents. He sees himself in the big leagues tackling bigger issues on an even bigger table. The idea of ​​justice Tehreek-i-Insaaf brought him here; now he’s ready to spring from that platform onto a much bigger and more strategic canvas. He exudes the confidence of a man who knows he’s getting too big for this arena and is fueled for the bigger one.

Read: Pakistan will absolutely not allow US bases for action in Afghanistan, says Prime Minister Imran

His confidants explain by saying that the PM has overcome the growing pains of his first performance and is now much more confident. Punjab’s governance problem may weigh it down to some extent, but this anxiety is offset by the recognized success of its governments in tackling Covid-19 through the NCOC platform. His confidence is also bolstered by the impact of the Ehsaas program, and by the exciting dividends of the health card system, and by the boom in the textile and construction sectors, and of course, by the surprisingly high growth rate. followed by a good growth budget received.

He asserts himself in surprising places on surprising subjects with surprising people. Absolutely not isn’t just a statement, it’s an attitude the PM wears on his sleeve. The harsh statements about Kashmir and India, the harsh criticism of the United States and its role in the region, and the categorical statements about the refusal of bases in Washington, these are just a few recent examples of its new resolve. in areas which are generally the responsibility of the establishment.

The contrast with the opposition could not be clearer. With Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari tearing apart the PML-N’s duality with the establishment in a speech Wednesday, and PML-N leaders denigrating his remarks, the opposition no longer even claims to have a common agenda. Some of this mutual criticism can be attributed to the dictates of the Azad Kashmir election campaign, but beyond that there is a genuine lack of consensus on what to do about Imran Khan. The opposition is apparently running out of options.

More worryingly, he may also be short of great ideas. In the cut and push of tactical politics, the opposition struggles to define what they really want or what they really represent. For the contrast with Imran Khan to happen, something has to be forming on the other side of the coin. So far, there are only vague models. What are you doing to contrast with selected? What do you show to contrast with the incompetent? What do you paint to reflect a contrast with the avenger? When the center is safe and the Punjab is safe, the allies are happy and the establishment is, well, the establishment is still backing you, then it’s no wonder the prime minister can strut in the parliamentary forums without having to worry about a threat, a threat, from its rivals.

And that’s when arrogance can give an inappropriate sense of security. The littleness of little things may rain down on the red zone like confetti, but under this PTI pride hype, PML-N leaders continue to break free from the NAB’s custody and the sunlight of justification. Politics. Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah, Saad Rafiq, Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, Khawaja Asif and many more have succeeded in securing bail releases and in the process tore holes in the accountability narrative so carefully maintained by the Prime Minister. Courts in almost all cases have said the NAB has no solid evidence to support its claims against these politicians.

There is little in the vindication of the prime minister’s biggest rivals at a time when the optics slowly begin to give way to the harsh realities of electoral politics in Punjab. There is a world out there, far from the hyperactive battlegrounds of Twitter hashtags, Instagram memes, and Facebook posts, beating to the beat of conventional thana-katchery politics. Local bodies come back to life after the detailed judgment of the Supreme Court, and in Punjab these bodies are dominated by the PML-N. Something’s brewing below radar level.

These little big things have a bad habit of piercing the pride of power.

Posted in Dawn, July 8, 2021

