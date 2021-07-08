Boris Johnson should let international body write Covid travel rules, says Tony Blair





Boris Johnson and other leaders are expected to allow the World Health Organization (WHO) to create a global standard for Covid travel rules to jumpstart the industry, Tony Blair said. The former prime minister said it was time for the WHO to standardize the rules by which passengers prove their Covid status to end the chaos of international travel. The global travel confusion requires a global solution, Mr Blair said. The world cannot begin to recover from Covid without people being able to move around again. This can only be done through a common global solution. It comes as Mr Johnson’s government is set to drop the 10-day quarantine requirement for countries on its Orange List, while Germany has now lifted a travel ban on arrivals from the UK. But Mr Blair said there was still a confusing lack of agreement between countries on which vaccines were accepted as valid, different testing standards and different Covid passports showing someone’s status. The Tony Blair Institute has called on WHO to play an expanded role to standardize Covid vaccines, tests and passports. The think tank said national governments, especially G20 countries, should empower WHO to take the lead in a new travel framework. In a new document, the institute suggested the WHO could prepare a report in time for the G20 summit this fall in hopes of getting agreement on a global standard for other countries to follow. Mr Johnson and other G20 heads of state and government will meet in Rome on October 30. the NHS Covid Pass showing vaccination status is not accepted by the EU as a whole, but some countries do. The British government hopes to be able to strike a deal with Brussels so that it can be accepted for entry into the bloc. Mr Blair also urged the UK government to make Covid passports a mandatory requirement for entry to nightclubs, music festivals, sports matches and other major English events this summer. The government has remained cold on the use of national certification of Covid status, but the former prime minister has said he could reduce the number of infections in England by a third.

