Trump issued press passes to QAnon influencers for Florida rally





Top QAnon believers and influencers received press credentials for former President Trump’s rally in Sarasota, Fla. Last weekend, suggesting the former president continues to host conspiracy theorists in his post-presidency operations.

The development, first reported by VICE, focuses on two prominent members of QAnon.

Jeffrey Pedersen, who operates under the nickname “In The Matrixx”, announced Friday via Telegram that he and his podcast co-host, known as “Shady Grooove”, had received media credentials from the Trump Organization.

“We’re the news now,” Pedersen said.

At Saturday’s rally, Pedersen tweeted online photos of him and his partner holding up their press badges, with the caption: “YEAAAAAA !!!” Pedersen and his partner were reportedly seen in the vicinity hurling insults at other journalists, wearing bracelets that read: “Where we go, we all go”.

Pedersen’s posts were originally reported by Media Matters researcher Alex Kaplan, who noted that this was not the first time that members of QAnon had been dubbed journalists.

In 2019, Patriots Soapbox podcast host Derik Vance, once described by the Daily Beast as a “24/7 face dive into the heart of QAnon,” received a press badge . for one of Trump’s rallies in Ohio. Trump’s campaign manager at the time, Brad Parscale, went so far as to pose for a photo with Vance.

During Saturday’s rally, Trump repeatedly repeated the misconception (but somehow immortal) that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him due to widespread electoral fraud. This claim has been widely propelled into public discourse by supporters of QAnon, who hail Trump as the country’s only antidote to what is said to be an otherwise authoritarian regime controlled by a cabal of business elites, pedophiles and cannibals who revere Satan.

“We won so much, then unfortunately we had a rigged election,” Trump said recently. “I’m not the one trying to undermine American democracy. I’m the one trying to save American democracy.”

In recent years, the QAnon movement has become a mainstay of U.S. political discourse, but research shows support may wane after the January 6 Capitol riot.

In January, a Morning Consult poll found that about a quarter of all Republicans believe in the QAnon plot, a sharp 14% drop from last October. A report from the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensics Lab also found that QAnon’s rhetoric is “evaporating from the mainstream Internet.”

The report hypothesized, “The decrease in QAnon-related gossip can be attributed to several factors, including, but not limited to, the tech platform’s major moderating actions against conspiracy theory and its digital community; a prolonged silence from the pseudonymous author of “Q”; encouragement among community members to mask their language; and the defeat of President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. ”

Although it appears that a minority of Republicans are aligned with Q, a clear majority of all Republican voters in the United States believe Trump is the “real president” of the United States, according to a Reuters / Ipsos.

This belief apparently applies to GOP political candidates as well: as Igor Derysh de Salon reported, more than 700 Republicans running for Congress in 2022 aligned with Trump’s electoral plot.

