Only the PPP can oust the government: Bilawal





ISLAMABAD – The leader of the Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, that only the PPP can oust the Pakistani government led by Tehrik-e-Insaf from power.

He said the PPP would proceed to Bani Gala after winning the elections in Azad Jammu Kashmir. Addressing a large public rally in Abbaspur as part of his party’s AJK election campaign, he said some people on TV say the PPP is over but they can see here in Abbaspur where people are raising slogans from Jeay Bhutto.

“Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto fought side by side with the Kashmiri people,” he said.

Bilawal said the AJK elections were very important and that the Jiyalas would send a message to both sides of the border: “Kashmir Pe Soda, Na Manzoor (Kashmir compromise unacceptable)”.

“Whatever tyranny is going on in occupied Kashmir, the people of Azad Kashmir cannot be tolerated. We do not pray for Modi’s victory and we do not invite Modi to our weddings. The worst tyranny is happening in occupied Kashmir and Imran Khan is helpless. We are Jiyalas whose leader said that in case of need we will fight for Kashmir for a thousand years and the leader who said where Kashmir sweats we will shed our blood. We cannot remain silent on Imran Khan’s response, ”he said.

Bilawal said renaming Kashmir Highway to Srinagar Highway and changing our own map with a pen was not enough. “We will have to take a clear stand with the Kashmiri people. The Kashmiri people will make their own decisions. If the Kashmiri people say they want peace then there will be peace and if they want war then there will be war. Islamabad and Delhi will have to accept the decision of the Kashmiri people. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s slogan was for the plebiscite, ”he added.

Bilawal said Imran Khan plunged the country into economic crisis. The real face of Imran Khan’s change is historic poverty, rising prices and unemployment.

“We have more poverty, rising prices and unemployment than India, Bangladesh and even war-torn Afghanistan. He had promised a crore of jobs and 50 houses in the lake, but he made millions of unemployed and homeless. PPP has always brought economic prosperity. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave land to the landless and Benazir provided jobs. She started the Lady Health Workers program. Asif Ali Zardari started the Benazir income support program.

It also increased salaries by 120%, pensions by 100% and for soldiers fighting terrorism by 175%. On July 25, Jiyala Premier will be elected and his first step will be to increase salaries and pensions, ”said the head of the PPP.

He said the PPP has faced Prime Minister Imran Khan for the past three years on all fronts. From day one “we exposed him and called him by his real name ‘Selected’ and he himself tapped on the desk.

He added: “After that, Imran Khan never came to Parliament to hear my speech because he was afraid to hit the office again. We have also forgotten the bitterness of the past and made an alliance with our political opponents against Imran Khan. We went to jail to meet them but we should have listened to you because they did not want to dislodge Imran Khan or Buzdar.

He said the PPP would drive out Imran Khan and Buzdar along with the Jiyalas despite the anti-democratic forces lining up with them. “They wanted to make way for Imran Khan but we convinced them to participate in the by-elections and we defeated the puppet of the KP in Pishin and Karachi in the Punjab. We beat Imran Khan in sixth place in Karachi but our opposition friends started to fight with us. We won’t give Imran Khan an inch of space. We beat Imran Khan in his own constituency in the National Assembly and wanted to give him a hard time in the budget session, but our opposition friends were absent, ”he said.

He hopes Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders Shahbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman will issue show cause notices to their absent members.

