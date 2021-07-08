Eyes on the elections, the Modi team is casting a wider net to capture new talent | Latest India News

In choosing the new faces of the cabinet, Narendra Modi’s government has skillfully balanced regional and caste aspirations of key aspects of electoral politics with the aim of involving younger, more qualified candidates with administrative and administrative experience. legislative.

The leitmotif of the new council is however social engineering which has been attempted by giving a place at the high table to castes considered to be at the bottom of the social and economic pyramid but which are assiduously courted by the BJP.

According to data shared by the government, there are up to 27 other backward castes, 12 listed castes and eight listed tribes in the cabinet. These include certain castes such as Darzi, Modh Teli among others who were represented for the first time.

This intelligent mosaic of castes aims to build the base of Bharatiya Janata parties not only in election-related states such as Uttar Pradesh, but also in states where the party wishes to expand its footprint, such as Tamil Nadu, Bengal West and Karnataka, and in states like Rajasthan and Maharashtra where he hopes to regain the seat of power.

UP’s inclusions have made headlines for the possible impact it will have on state elections in 2022. Caste is seen as a key element in determining election results in the state.

Of the seven who have been sworn in to the state today, three are SCs, 3 OBCs and an upper caste. The membership is seen to reach out to communities, particularly the CBOs who make up almost 40% of the electorate and have supported the BJP but are said to be upset by a host of issues, including the lack of employment opportunities. The discourse on the subcategorization of CBOs, for example, has not been well received at UP, where larger groups like Kurmis believe their share of the reservations pie will be reduced, said a top BJP leader and a former minister on condition of anonymity.

To compensate for alienation, the BJP included Anupriya Patel, a Kurmi leader in the council, as well as BL Varma from the Lodh community, and SP Singh Baghel, Bhanu Pratap Verma and Kaushal Kishore who are Dalits.

The BJP has focused on consolidating the non-Yadav CBOs, which are primarily supporters of the Samajwadi party, and the choice of ministers is in line with this, the leader quoted above said.

Former BJP MP Bizay Sonkar Shastri, however, said the UP’s number of inclusions should not be seen through the electoral lens alone. The state is geographically large and has a larger number of people from many castes and communities. It makes sense to have more faces of UP to represent these sections, he said.

From Gujarat which also goes to the polls in 2022, the party has included Darshana Jardosh and elevated Parshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya to ministers.

Likewise, election-linked Anurag Thakur from Himachal Pradesh was also elevated to cabinet and Ajay Bhatt from Uttarakhand was included on the board as Minister of State. Manipur, which will also choose a new assembly in 2022, was represented by a deputy for the first time, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, who has been appointed to the cabinet.

In Jharkhand, where the BJP is also no longer in power, the party chose Annpurna Devi, a former close associate of the RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, to sit on the council of ministers. Annapurna Devi is considered to have considerable influence among the Yadavs of Jharkhand. Likewise, the inclusion of Pashupati Kumar Paras is a step towards consolidating his position among the Dalits of Bihar where the party is in a coalition government with the Janata Dal (United).

Will the choice of ministers be beneficial for the party? Political commentator Abhay Deshpande said: “The BJP has been cautious in choosing the caste mix that will impact not only the election-related states of Uttar Pradesh but also the outcome in Maharashtra. and Karnataka. The party has chosen to focus on states that have the maximum number of seats in Lok Sabha and where it also has the maximum strike rate.

Letting high ministers ostensibly for performance reasons is also an indication that the party is trying to project leaders with clout among communities, Deshpande said.

The party is clear that it wants leaders who can bring the voices of a particular community or region for maximum benefit, he said.