HNW rejects proposed executive order to extend President Jokowi’s term





Vice President of the People’s Consultative Assembly of the Republic of Indonesia, Dr. H. Muhammad Hidayat Nur Wahid, MA. Photo: Public relations of the People’s Consultative Assembly of the Republic of Indonesia.

jpnn.com, JAKARTA – Deputy Speaker of the People’s Consultative Assembly of the Republic of Indonesia (MPR RI) Dr. H. M Hidayat Nur Wahid, MA criticized those who wanted to plunge President Joko Widodo into the proposed decree to extend his own tenure due to the pandemic emergency of Covid-19. This was conveyed during a virtual discussion organized by the Muhammadiyah Constitutional Law Society (Mahutama) to commemorate the presidential decree of Soekarno on July 5, 1959 on Monday (5/7). HNW, as it is colloquially known, said the decree was an unconstitutional act carried out because the country was in a state of emergency, which any head of state should avoid. Additionally, covid-19 is a pandemic that has hit the United States, New Zealand, Iran and others as well, but no country has straddled Covid-19 in the name of short political power. term such as the issuance of an executive order to extend the term of the president, which despite his inability to overcome covid-19. In the practice of state administration in Indonesia, at least two decrees have been issued by the President of the Republic of Indonesia. “The premiere was performed by President Soekarno on July 5, 1959 and President Gus Dur on July 23, 2021,” HNW said. The decree issued by President Soekarno dissolving the Constituent Assembly and declaring a return to the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia was able to be implemented, although there were several rejections. Meanwhile, decrees or edicts issued by President Gus Dur, including the freezing of the DPR and MPR, have failed and even resulted in the early resignation of President Gus Dur. “With the decree proposed to President Joko Widodo, we certainly don’t want to repeat the incident of Bung Karno’s decree which, after the decree, suppressed democratic life and dissolved political parties. We certainly don’t want a repeat of this that happened to President Gus Dur, who at this time was also prompted by his environment to issue an executive order, which actually had a negative impact on Gus Dur. And, the speech of the executive order extending President Jokowi’s tenure, of course, also breaks focus and can create new chaos in the midst of the increasingly worrying Covid-19 pandemic, which we have to deal with compactly and together, ”says HNW.

