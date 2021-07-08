Newsmaxs Trump Facebook Ad Boosted Staten Island Borough President’s Bid In Fossellas





Ex-Rep. The last-minute, game-changing Vito Fossellas endorsement of former President Donald Trump in the Staten Island Borough President GOP primary received a targeted and paid Facebook boost from an unexpected source: the conservative cable media Newsmax.

Like many other news organizations, Newsmax Media Inc. regularly spends money to promote its articles on the social media platform.

But Newsmaxs’ $ 25,000 spending on its article touting Trump’s approval in the local race stood out, given that it was the only one of 54 cable ad purchases last month that targeted just one. New York State ahead of the June 22 primary election.

Newsmaxs paid promotion for its story on Fossella, a former member of city council and Congress who previously hosted a political reality show on the channel, does not need to be reported to the campaign fundraising board of the city, a spokesperson for the agency said.

It’s such a big loophole to cross, said Richard Flanagan, professor of political science at CUNYs College in Staten Island. But for sure it’s funny, for sure.

Fossella, who has largely stayed away from the public for the past decade, stunned the Staten Island GOP on Tuesday when mail-in ballots gave him a slim 290-vote lead over board member Steven Matteo , who quickly conceded.

It’s such a big loophole to cross.

The upheaval came after Fossellas’ low-key campaign missed several of the city’s Campaign Funding Council deadlines to itemize spending.

Fossella, who apparently benefited from a Trump robocall at the 11th hour, said he spent just $ 113 processing credit card charges, despite raising tens of thousands of dollars since the launch of his campaign in mid-March.

Newsmaxs Facebook spend can be found in the platforms ad library under the Issues, Elections, or Politics category.

The June 20 article titled Trump Endorses Fossella for Staten Island Borough President Job underscored the strangeness of the former president’s involvement in a local race and noted that Matteo had criticized Trump in the past.

The article also pointed out that former Borough President Jim Molinaro, a local GOP figurehead, also endorsed Fossella.

A great impression

The promoted stories ad package garnered at least 350,000 impressions in the last few days leading up to the election and was primarily shown to people 35 and older who live in New York City. Meanwhile, the Fossellas campaign did not say it paid for any social media advertising.

Newsmax has spent $ 4.26 million on some 3,600 digital ads promoting its stories on Facebook since May 2018, according to the platform’s ad library.

Still, Fossella ad buy was above average for Newsmax: The media company spent $ 176,970 from June 19 to 25, according to figures from Facebook’s ad library. That makes an average purchase for an ad unit of around $ 17,700. The average spend from June 24 to 30 was $ 15,700.

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy has attached his star to Trump’s presidency and provided a platform for the former chief executive, who has been banned from Facebook and Twitter.

The seven-year-old cable news network interviewed Fossella on air several times over the past month and published an article on former mayor Rudy Giuliani endorsing him. The network also reported that Fossella blasted Mayor Bill de Blasio for felony.

Fossella posted the Newsmax story on their campaign’s Facebook page, but did not pay to promote it with paid ads. Meanwhile, even a GOP city council candidate running for the borough, Navy veteran Marko Kepi, tried to capitalize on Trump’s news by buying Facebook ads that showed he supported the preferred candidate. of the ex-president.

You know with Trump the bat signal goes up and everyone’s running on the Republicans side, said Flanagan, author of Staten Island: Conservative Bastion in a Liberal City.

It’s really remarkable how quickly it all unfolded, he added.

The Fossellas campaign did not respond to calls for comment. Neither does Newsmax’s public relations team.

A second family

Fossella, who was originally elected to the Council in the early 1990s, skipped his candidacy for a seventh term in the United States House of Representatives after a 2008 DUI arrest in Virginia led to the revelation that he had a second family in the Beltway.

He has since apparently reconciled with his wife on Staten Island.

As THE CITY reported last month, Fossella has worked in recent years for a bill collection company and as a registered foreign agent representing the governments of Taiwan, Somalia and Morocco, as well as a group of Polish arms manufacturers.

The Fossellas campaign has apparently put up signs in the southern and central parts of the Borough Island, including a billboard near the Outerbridge crossing without reporting it to the Campaign Funding Board.

But Matt Sollars, a spokesperson for the BFC, noted that Newsmax’s Facebook spending was not the responsibility of the board. Our rules protect the rights of organizations that produce news stories or commentary and do not cover expenses to publish or promote their work, he said.

Fossella was in a three-way race with Matteo and former GOP President Leticia Remauro for the Republican nod. The candidate will now likely face the alleged winner of the Democratic primary, Mark Murphy, the son of longtime former Staten Island representative John Murphy.

The winner of the November elections will replace the president of the limited-mandate district James Oddo, Republican and former boss of Matteo. The GOP has held the presidency of the Staten Island Borough for the past three decades.

Meanwhile, Trump still appears to be engaged in the local race.

Vito will represent the greatest people on Earth, and he will never let you down, Trump said in a statement Tuesday. I love Staten Island!

Subscribe to the Get THE CITY Scoop newsletter

Subscribe and receive the latest stories from THE CITY every morning

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thecity.nyc/2021/7/7/22567596/newsmax-facebook-trump-ad-fossella-staten-island-borough-president-win The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: c[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos