China presents “Africa Quad” with Germany and France ahead of Indo-Pacific Business Summit





In a key development, China on Tuesday proposed the idea of ​​an “African Quad”. Addressing an online summit, the secretary general of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping said China, Germany and France can together contribute to Africa’s development in a “quadripartite” framework. It is seen as an invitation to French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to join the development framework that Beijing launched with African countries in May. Justifying his invitation, Xi Jinping added: “Africa is a region facing the tasks of combating the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery, but it is also the continent with the greatest development potential.” Separately, the French and German statements made no mention of the “Quad” proposal, however, the Elysee Palace said that France and Germany “welcome China’s commitment to help with debt restructuring. vulnerable countries, “a leading Asian newspaper reported. S Jaishankara addresses the first Indo-Pacific business summit Xi Jinping’s statement came on the same day that former Foreign Minister (EAM) SJaishankara addressed the first edition of the Indo-Pacific Affairs Summit, which saw the participation of more than 40 countries, including the United States. United, Australia, France, Vietnam, Kenya, Sri Lanka and Fiji. . Jaishankar spoke of the IndoPacific vision which was “a transparent and integrated space disconnected decades ago”, but as “many Indian ocean economies trade further east and the countries of the Pacific have also displayed a presence to the south and west, we can see the landscape quite sensibly for what it really is “. The minister further explained that “the vision signifies overcoming the cold war and a rejection of bipolarity and domination and is an expression of our collective interest in promoting global prosperity and securing global commons.” The event saw the participation of Ambassadors and High Commissioners from various countries of the Indo-Pacific, a region stretching from the east coast of Africa to the Pacific island states.

