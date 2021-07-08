Government to create mineral town to boost gemstone export – Journal





Meeting Reveals Pakistan’s Eighth Largest Gemstone Producer Imran Meets PML-Q Leaders

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that as Pakistan is the eighth largest gem producing country, the government is establishing a city of gems, minerals and jewelry to boost exports and generate income.

During a meeting of the working group on gemstones, jewelry and minerals, he was given a detailed briefing on the city and the area identified for the establishment of the chemical and mineral industry where, together with the industrial added value of raw minerals, imports would be reduced and exports strengthened.

The Chairman of the Gems and Jewelry Working Group, Engineer Gul Asghar Khan, members and relevant authorities also attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Khan said the government is introducing the latest technology in the minerals and gemstones sector. For the first time in the country’s 74-year history, this sector is emerging as an export industry, the prime minister said.

The meeting was informed that Pakistan has the capacity to export gemstones worth $ 5 billion per year, which would have a positive effect on the country’s economy and generate huge employment opportunities. .

About 99 gemstone reserves have been discovered in Pakistan, making it the eighth country in the world in terms of production.

Moreover, since a large amount of gold was used in Pakistan, thanks to effective legislation and better arrangements, this sector could become a major industry, the meeting was further informed.

The Prime Minister ordered that all these resources, which were wasted, be used by working on a regular schedule to implement a mechanism and remove bottlenecks for investors.

The meeting was informed that in order to increase exports, the support of Pakistan embassies and missions would be sought for its promotion.

In addition, a City of Gems and Jewels would be created to bring all resources together in one place, provide one-stop problem solving, and provide facilities for investors.

Initially, the available resources would be used to adopt a public-private partnership model. To access international markets, appropriate certification would be obtained. Under it, not only standards for gemstones would be framed, but also current standards brought up to par with international standards, it was said at the meeting.

The Prime Minister was informed that due to the lack of research, no tangible progress had been made in the sector, however, as part of a strategy, the research sector would be made functional.

PM praises NCOC

The Prime Minister praised the performances of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Ehsaas team for their effective and coordinated response during the Covid-19 pandemic, which has been recognized by the United Kingdom. based The Economist in its report.

Congratulations to the members of the NCOC, the Ehsaas team and the State Bank of Pakistan for their effective response to the Covid-19 pandemic; and especially thanks to the mercy of Allah Almighty, he tweeted.

In its Global Normalcy Index, The Economist magazine ranked Pakistan third among the 50 countries that have been successful in controlling the spread of Covid-19.

The report shows that Pakistan’s neighbors, India and China, were ranked 48 and 19, with scores of 46.5 and 72.9, respectively. The United States occupied 20th place in the ranking.

The Economists’ Normality Index focuses on how countries are better returning to their pre-pandemic levels, scoring each country using eight indicators of time spent at home, retail trade, office use , public transport, road traffic, flights, cinema and sports attendance.

According to the report, an increase in global normality was seen in March 2020 after several countries imposed closures.

With 100 set as the pre-pandemic activity level, Pakistan ranked third with 84.4 out of 100, while Hong Kong tops the list with a ranking of 96.3 and New Zealand came in in second position with 87.8.

In the category of office use, retail trade, public transport and time not spent at home, Pakistan ranks above 100. However, cinema and theft categories score low. .

PM meets PML-Q leaders

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, MP Moonis Elahi and Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema visited Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar and Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood were also present at the meeting.

The political situation in Punjab, the provincial budget, the smooth running of the budget in the provincial assembly and the completion of the new Punjab assembly building were discussed during the meeting.

The leaders also discussed the joint efforts of the two political parties PTI and PML-Q and their cooperation for progress and prosperity in Punjab.

President convenes NA session

A day before the start of a new session of the National Assembly, President Asad Qaiser visited Prime Minister Khan.

During the meeting, issues relating to reforms for effective legislation were discussed.

The speaker told Khan that President Dr Arif Alvi called the new lower house session on Thursday (today).

Posted in Dawn, July 8, 2021

