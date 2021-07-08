Trump’s indictment portends further charges: former prosecutor





Manhattan DA’s Trump Organization investigation continues after indictments last week. Prosecutors say its chief financial officer is “one of the biggest individual beneficiaries of the defendants’ program.” This suggests that people other than Allen Weisselberg are under surveillance and could be charged later. Loading Something is loading.

A sentence in the Manhattan District Attorney’s 15-count indictment against the Trump Organization suggested more people affiliated with the ex-president’s family business could be charged, former prosecutor says .

Thursday’s indictment alleged the Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg were involved in a multi-year ploy to avoid paying taxes on compensation worth $ 1.7 million. Weisselberg and lawyers for the Trump Organization have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Randy Zelin, a former New York state prosecutor, told Insider that the prosecution documents included a sentence that offered a clue to other people who could be considered by prosecutors.

“One of the biggest individual beneficiaries of the defendants’ project was Allen Weisselberg,” the indictment reads.

Zelin, now defense attorney at Wilk Auslander LLP, said prosecutors’ use of the word “individual” suggested that other people, not just businesses, were benefiting from what the indictment alleged to be. the Trump Organization’s tax avoidance program.

“The government could have said it was the only one, right? The government didn’t have to use the word ‘individual’,” Zelin said. “The fact that the government has inserted the word ‘individual’ means that there may be other people who receive benefits.”

He added: “The fact that the government said ‘one of the most important’ which by its very nature means that other people were doing the same or doing the same.”

The Trump Organization investigation is ongoing. A special grand jury is due to sit through November, examining questions such as whether the company has kept two sets of books, whether it broke the laws by facilitating a secret payment to adult movie star Stormy Daniels, and whether anyone one other than Weisselberg received untaxed benefits.

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg in court. Brendan McDermid / Reuters

The indictment described an ongoing tax avoidance program which prosecutors said began in 2005. Donald Trump personally ran the company until 2017, then handed over management to Weisselberg and his two. eldest sons, Eric and Donald Jr., who denigrated the investigation as politically motivated.

Zelin said the Trump organization had closed ranks around Weisselberg after his indictment, suggesting prosecutors do not view the executive as a rogue actor.

“If he had done it on his own, then he would have deceived the Trump Organization,” Zelin said. “Not only was he not fired, not only was he not suspended pending further investigation, not only was he not suspended once indicted, but apparently he took over. work since his indictment. “

Manhattan prosecutors have requested Weisselberg’s cooperation in their investigation, and Zelin said the charges against him could help divert more people from Trump’s orbit.

Matthew Calamari, chief operating officer of the Trump Organization who lived in apartments owned by the company, is also under surveillance. And Ivanka Trump, who appeared to receive consulting fees deducted from the company’s taxes when she was one of its executives, according to a New York Times investigation of tax returns, could also be at legal risk. .

“There are certainly a lot of clues that suggest this indictment is just the beginning, rather than the end,” Zelin said.

