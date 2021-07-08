Cabinet reshuffle: PM Modi to oversee Science Ministry and Mansukh Mandaviya secures health ministry





New Delhi: Almost two years after his second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out a major overhaul of the Union’s cabinet on Wednesday. Manuskh Mandavia became the new Minister of Health and bureaucrat turned politician Ashwinin Vaishnaw the new Minister of Railways. Mandavia also received the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, while Vaishnaw will also be the Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Wednesday.Read also – Jyotiraditya Scindia: meet the new Indian Minister of Civil Aviation after Hardeep Singh Puri Jyotiraditya Scindia was appointed Minister of Civil Aviation, while Minister of Interior Amit Shah was in charge of the new Ministry of Cooperation. Piyush Goyal will now be Minister of Textiles, in addition to being Minister of Trade and Industry; and the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Dharmendra Pradhan will be the new Minister of Education and Minister of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship. Read also – Union ministerial reshuffle: Amit Shah obtains the Ministry of Cooperation in addition to the Ministry of the Interior A total of 43 MPs, 15 cabinet ministers and 28 ministers of state were sworn in by President Ram Nath Kovind in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Wednesday evening. Read also – Cabinet reshuffle: the portfolios will be announced at 9 p.m. | Complete list of ministries to enter Here is the full list of ministers newly inducted into the Union Cabinet on Wednesday: Cabinet of Ministers 1. Narayan Tatu Rane: Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises 2. Sarbananda Sonowal: Minister of Ports, Navigation and Waterways; and Minister of AYUSH 3. Dr Virendra Kumar: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment 4. Jyotiraditya M Scindia: Minister of Civil Aviation 5. Ramchandra Prasad Singh: Minister of Steel 6. Ashwini Vaishnaw: Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technologies 7. Pashupati Kumar Paras: Minister of Agro-Food Industries 8. Kiren Rijiju: Minister of Law and Justice 9. Raj Kumar Singh: Minister of Power; and Minister of New and Renewable Energies 10. Hardeep Singh Puri: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs 11. Mansukh Mandaviya: Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers 12. Bhupender Yadav: Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change; and Minister of Labor and Employment 13. Parshottam Rupala: Minister of Fisheries, Livestock and Dairy Production 14. G. Kishan Reddy: Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of Development of the North-East Region 15. Anurag Singh Thakur: Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth and Sports Ministers of state 1. Pankaj Choudhary: Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance 2. Anupriya Singh Patel: Minister of State at the Ministry of Trade and Industry 3. Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel: Minister of State at the Ministry of Law and Justice 4. Rajeev Chandrasekhar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship; and Minister of State at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technologies 5. Sushri Shobha Karandlaje: Minister of State at the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare 6. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma: Minister of State at the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises 7. Darshana Vikram Jardosh: Minister of State at the Ministry of Textiles; and Minister of State at the Ministry of Railways 8. Meenakshi Lekhi: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Minister of State at the Ministry of Culture 9. Annpurna Devi: Minister of State at the Ministry of Education 10. A. Narayanaswamy: Minister of State at the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment 11. Kaushal Kishore: Minister of State at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs 12. Ajay Bhatt: Minister of State at the Ministry of Defense; and Minister of State at the Ministry of Tourism 13. BL Verma 14. Ajay Kumar 15. Chauhan Devusinh 16. Bhagwanth Khuba 17. Kapil Moreshwar Patil 18. Sushri Pratima Bhoumik 19. Dr. Subhas Sarkar 20. Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad 21. Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh 22. Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar 23. Bishweswar Tudu 24. Shantanu Thakur 25. Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai 26. John Barla 27. Dr. L. Murugan 28. Nisith Pramanik

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.india.com/news/india/cabinet-reshuffle-pm-modi-ministry-of-science-mansukh-mandaviya-health-minister-jyotiraditya-scindia-aviation-minister-dharmendra-pradhan-education-minister-amit-shah-smriti-irani-full-list-union-mini-4795701/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos