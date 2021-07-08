Record! Social assistance recipients get a bonus: Rice 10 kg





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini assured that each beneficiary of Cash Social Assistance (BST) and Family Hope Program (PKH) would receive an additional 10 kilograms of rice. “BST and PKH are each distributed to 10 million recipients plus 10 kilograms of rice,” Risma said, quoted by the Cabinet Secretariat website, Thursday (8/7/2021). The Minister of Social Affairs added that the 10 kilograms of rice will be distributed by the Logistics Affairs Agency (BULOG), since the BULOG network is established throughout Indonesia. “We sent data on BST and PKH beneficiaries to BULOG and they distributed the rice through their networks all over Indonesia,” he added. Risma, as it is called, said the update of data on cash welfare recipients in Integrated Social Welfare Data (DTKS) has been completed since last weekend and is ready to go. used for distribution. “The priority for BST distribution is in areas that are implementing emergency PPKM and other places using technology, so it’s just a ‘click’,” he said. For the distribution of cash assistance for the months of May-June, beneficiaries will receive Rp 600,000 plus 10 kilograms of Bulog rice. “The beneficiaries of BST and PKH receive 10 kilograms of rice distributed by BULOG, not by banks,” he explained. Social cash assistance is distributed by PT Pos Indonesia, while PKH will be distributed by the Association of State Banks (Himbara), as well as rice by Perum BULOG. “The distribution started last week in stages after the DTKS update,” he said. For information, accelerating the disbursement of social assistance is a direct orientation of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the context of the implementation of the Java-Bali Emergency Restrictions on Community Activities (PPKM). “So according to the president’s instructions to speed up the disbursement of social assistance this week, so that it can immediately help the community,” he concluded. The budget allocation for 10 million cash assistance recipients is Rp 6.1 trillion, while for PKH targeting 10 million recipients it is Rp 13.96 trillion. Then, for Non-Cash Food Assistance (BPNT) for 18.8 million beneficiaries, a budget of Rp 45.12 trillion was allocated. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Dance Cha Cha)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20210708091153-4-259186/catat-penerima-bansos-dapat-bonus-beras-10-kg

