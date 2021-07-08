Imran to lead PTI election campaign in AJK: Fawad – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his capacity as President of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), will soon visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to lead the election campaign of party candidates.

He (the PM) will address a public meeting. It is the right of the Prime Minister to go there (AJK). He will be going there not as prime minister, but as chairman of the PTI, the information minister said in response to a question at a press conference on Wednesday.

If the president of the PTI will not hold a public meeting there (AJK), then will we ask a media owner to go and have a public meeting, he questioned a reporter who asked how the Prime Minister could lead the campaign elections in Azad Kashmir.

The minister said that the president of the PTI had the right to lead the election campaign of the party’s candidates in the AJK.

Chaudhry said the prime minister made an offer to the opposition on the floor of the National Assembly for a dialogue on electoral reforms. He said there were basically two parliamentary committees, one to review laws that were recently passed by the National Assembly and the other to discuss electoral reforms.

Said that the government is awaiting proposals from the opposition on electoral reforms; PML-N submitted names for parliamentary committee, insists Marriyum

He said the opposition wanted the 2021 Elections (Amendment) Bill which was passed by the assembly on June 7 to be debated again in the House.

The information minister said the government had already made public its 49 proposals for changes in laws and the electoral system and handed them over to the opposition.

We are awaiting the proposals of the PPP and the PML-N so that we can formally go further, he said.

Chaudhry said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had previously appointed Syed Naveed Qamar as the focal point to hold talks with the government on the issue of electoral reforms as the main opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N ) had not suggested any names. until now.

He said National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had informed him that the PML-N had not appointed any focal person for this purpose.

He said they were waiting for the PML-N to appoint someone as the focal person for further progress on the issue.

When contacted, PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb, however, said her party had already provided the names of its members to be included in the parliamentary committee on electoral reforms to the chairman of the ‘Asad Qaiser National Assembly.

Perhaps the speaker did not inform the minister considering him to be an unimportant person, she said, apparently in response to a recent remark from the Minister of Information about him, saying that she did not know party policy.

Ms Aurangzeb said the bill passed by the National Assembly has now been passed to the Senate and they will now await proposals from the upper house of parliament.

She said when the bill returns to the National Assembly, they will have the opportunity to debate it again.

In response to a question, Ms Aurangzeb said the PML-N had postponed its proposal for an All Party Conference (APC) on the issue of electoral reforms, as all political parties were currently busy campaigning for the upcoming polls. of the AJK. She expressed hope that the conference could be held after the AJK polls scheduled to be held on July 29.

It was after initially rejecting the government’s offer for talks that PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif announced that his party would host an APC on the issue of electoral reforms and he even made contact with the leaders of the elections. other opposition parties to this effect.

Posted in Dawn, July 8, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1633778/imran-to-lead-ptis-election-campaign-in-ajk-fawad The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos