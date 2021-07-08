President protects nation with emergency PPKM





Jakarta – Spokesman for President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Fadjroel Rachman responding to the statement of the brothers, the leaders of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) and Edhie Baskoro Yudhoyono or Ibas, who questioned the ability of the country to cope with the Corona virus. Fadjroel stressed that Jokowi had fulfilled his constitutional obligations to protect the people of Indonesia in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of them is to implement the emergency PPKM. “President Joko Widodo fulfills his constitutional obligations, ‘Protect the whole Indonesian nation and the whole homeland of Indonesia and promote the public welfare, educate the life of the nation.’ One of these constitutional obligations is the implementation of Emergency Community Activity Restrictions (PPKMs) by the government as part of a joint effort to protect themselves, their families and the environment around them. of the very dangerous threat of the spread of COVID-19, ”Fadjroel said in his written statement, Thursday (8/7) ./ 2021. Fadjroel explained that the basic principle of emergency PPKM is to save residents from the dangers of the spread of the Corona virus by implementing health protocols. Indeed, it is the most effective way to prevent the spread of the Corona virus. This principle is also regulated in the Interior Minister’s Instruction Number 15 of 2021 regarding the imposition of restrictions on emergency community activities for Corona virus disease 2019 in the regions of Java and Bali on July 2, 2021. and the instruction of the Minister of Home Affairs number 18 of 2021 regarding the second amendment to the instruction of the Minister of the Interior number 15 of 2021 regarding the application of restrictions on emergency community activities for Corona virus disease 2019 in the Java and Bali regions on July 8, 2021. “The application of health protocols because currently the most important way to prevent the spread is to implement the 5M health protocol, namely (1) wearing the masks correctly; (2) wash hands with soap; (3) maintain the distance; (4) stay away from crowds, and (5) reduce mobility, ”he explained. Fadjroel continued, in addition to the emergency PPKM, efforts to save people from the dangers of COVID-19 are vaccination programs. According to him, Jokowi has managed to conduct bilateral and multilateral diplomacy in the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines. “President Joko Widodo has managed to conduct bilateral and multilateral diplomacy in the procurement of vaccines. Currently, as of June 2021, Indonesia had 93,728,400 doses of the vaccine and 45 million people had been vaccinated, ”said Fadjroel. Jokowi’s three strategies Fadjroel also revealed that the government has also implemented 3 strategies in the areas of health, social protection and economic recovery, especially MSMEs, since the COVID-19 outbreak. In fact, budgets of 695.2 trillion rupees (2020) and 699.43 trillion rupees (2021) have been allocated to carry out these strategies. “Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati also said that the health budget during the PPKM emergency period was Rp 193.93 billion compared to the previous Rp 182 trillion, which also increased from Rp 182 trillion. the initial allocation of Rp 172 trillion. The supplementary budget includes, among other things, the funding of examination, monitoring and surveillance programs and the treatment of 230,000 COVID-19 patients, the payment of incentives for the medical and health personnel, compensation in the event of death, the purchase of drugs and personal protective equipment (PPE). also includes the purchase of 53.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the payment national health insurance contributions (JKN) for 19.15 million people and tax incentives for the health sector Fadjroel. Read more on the next page. Also see video: Corona cases soar, 43 non-Java-Bali regencies / cities Micro PPKM is strict [Gambas:Video 20detik]

