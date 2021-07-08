Welcome to the war for fairness





President Biden produces executive orders like a popcorn machine. His last bucket goes a long way in clarifying the politics of our time.

On June 25, Biden issued an order to promote diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) in the federal workforce. That is, all the nooks and crannies they can find in American life.

A phrase like diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility is what is called a political narrative, a brief and reproducible description of political goals whose implicit message is: who could be against this? It is no exaggeration to say that the future of the world will rise and fall if these pablum-type narratives can be turned into hard politics. Saving the planet has been one of the most successful. Next to it is the IED (accessibility is a bidenized addition). Put aside the words D and I. The battle of our time is over E-wordequity. Unlike diversity and inclusion, two feelings that cannot be measured, equity is an economic concept. He postulates that some have more economic wealth and others less. Some can be individuals or nations. The objective of the actions is to impose policies by decree aimed at closing the disparities. The power of the fairness story is that it can be applied to anything, as most of life can be divided between more and less. Like the Covid-19 pandemic. According to several recent reports, the distribution of Covid vaccines has become a matter of fairness. After monopolizing initial production, the Washington Post affirms, rich countries have made limited progress in ensuring equitable global distribution of vaccines. He says the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank are warning of a two-track global recovery that would widen the economic divide between advanced and developing countries. Equity is the redistribution of wealth, or soft socialism, repackaged in happy words. But it’s a worthwhile conversation. The fairness discourse is an opportunity to clarify which policies are a piece of cake and which work. Most useful for this exercise is that in Joe Biden we have a president whose US Jobs Plan and US Family Plan clarify the US Democratic Socialist belief that the government should run everything, not just the states. United, but wherever the United States has influence the ideology of the government at the top of the Biden administration looks like what Xi Jinping preaches to the world, but this convergence is another topic). At the end of last week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen got the Group of 20 countries to agree on the principle of establishing a minimum global corporate tax rate of 15%. The stated purpose of this global tax (and there are surely more taxes to come) is to secure financial flows to the increasingly expensive national social protection systems of the G-20. We know from experience that what will never happen is fairness, which somehow is always on the horizon. There is no more prominent fairness critic than Vice President Kamala Harris. When Mr. Biden asked her to do something for the migrants arriving at the southern border of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, she failed to mention the root causes. To address equity concerns in the Northern Triangle countries, the Biden administration has offers sending them $ 4 billion. It might work if the money was dropped from helicopters. No one understands the failure of government-to-government income transfers better than the migrants who ford the Rio Grande. That is why they are at the border. They come here not only because Mr. Biden invited them, but because the still untouched free market economy of the United States produces the private sector jobs that nominally equity-based policies of their home countries. will never create. In her honor, Mrs. Harris encouraged American companies such as Microsoft, Chobani and Mastercard to invest in the region. How refreshing it would be if the VP now used her notoriety to focus on similar private efforts such as the HUGE Business Council, which wants to create manufacturing supply chains between Central America and the United States, such as recently described in these pages by my colleague Mary Anastasia OGrady. The current round of reporting on rich countries monopolizing Covid vaccines and exacerbating disparities in national wealth largely concerns countries in sub-Saharan Africa. Without a doubt, the better off have a moral obligation to help struggling countries during a global pandemic. But if, like accused, there is no plan to globalize the distribution of vaccines, it is because the governments of the First World proved during the crisis more and more incompetent to plan anything. Since World War II, much of sub-Saharan Africa and the ever-changing world have been wards of the IMF and the World Bank, with marginal gains in material growth. By comparison, Taiwan and South Korea have wired themselves to free market policies, developed a thriving middle class, and will survive the pandemic intact. It’s an ironic reversal of our policy that Republicans today are waging primarily on the Culture War, while Democrats are pressing the economy in the War for Fairness. Narrative questions, allowing that if Republicans do not join in this battle, equity warriors Biden, Harris, Sanders and Pelosi will win, with one definite result: more inequity everywhere. Write to [email protected]

