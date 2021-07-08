Young people are pawns in Boris Johnsons Covid experiment

One thing we should have learned from the pandemic is that we are all in the same boat. Only a joint effort can curb the Covid-19 virus. Your face cover is my protection.

Boris Johnson, however, is sick of the rules. Collective action, according to the British Prime Minister, must be replaced by “personal responsibility”. What he really means is that he intends to let the virus spread in a flash for what epidemiologists call herd immunity. The children of the nation will be unwitting pawns in the experience.

The rate of new infections in the UK is over 25,000 a day – much higher than in most European states. It doesn’t matter. After 18 months of hesitation, swerves and U-turns, Johnson says his new master plan is “irreversible.” On July 19, virtually all legal restrictions on social interactions will be lifted.

The new regime in England (Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have set their own rules) will allow nightclubs to reopen, end social distancing and uncapped crowds to return to the streets. sports grounds and concert halls. Face masks will cease to be mandatory and individuals will have to weigh the risks of attending “superspreaders” events.

According to the government’s own calculations, the result will be an explosion of infections. Johnson says the daily rate could reach 50,000 cases by July 19. Health Secretary Sajid Javid predicts it could double later in the summer. The impact will be felt overwhelmingly by young people – those under 18 who have not been vaccinated and those 20 and over who have received at most one dose. Those under 18 alone represent around 20% of the population.

Johnson doesn’t like blockages. After failing to bring control at the start of the pandemic, he over-promised and underestimated the restrictions. Former aide Dominic Cummings said the PM once said he would rather allow bodies to pile up on the streets rather than tighten legal restrictions.

Johnson denies using those particular words, but Downing Street insiders say they accurately reflect his mood. He had hoped to remove the remaining legal restrictions last month, but was forced to delay by the virulence of the Delta variant. Now he has told his colleagues that no matter what the cost, he will not tip over again.

The result is a leap in the dark driven not by the epidemiology or careful cost-benefit analysis of the current lockdown, but by the Prime Minister’s temper reinforced by loud demands from like-minded Tory MPs.

Johnson’s cover is the success of the vaccination campaign. By July 19, he says, two-thirds of the adult population will have received two doses of the vaccine. And there is ample evidence that the inoculation campaign greatly reduced the link between the incidence of the virus and the number of hospitalizations or deaths. Most people who now contract Covid-19 only need a few days of rest. Many are asymptomatic.

The Prime Minister is telling half the story. A two-thirds vaccination count leaves one-third with only partial or no vaccine protection. And “double bites” do not have complete immunity to infection. Even when those with natural immunity are sidelined, it leaves a very large number of susceptible adults. Add children and Covid-19 to be spoiled for choice.

Clinically vulnerable people and the elderly are at immediate risk. They represent a small proportion of global new infections, but with cases increasing at their current rate, a small proportion will produce high numbers. As for the children at the center of Johnson’s experiment, they can ignore the initial infection and only develop what is called the long Covid.

Chris Whitty, the government’s chief medical adviser, warned this week that the only way to curb the rise in long-term Covid rates in children is to maintain infection rates and step up vaccination. But the government has not yet authorized vaccination of under-18s, and the herd immunity strategy anyway relies on allowing the virus to spread among children.

If not now when? The prime minister’s rhetorical question is easy to answer. The restrictions should be lifted gradually when infections have been brought under control and vaccination is still advanced. Of course, we will eventually have to live with the presence of the coronavirus, but the way to tame it is through vaccination rather than turning children into epidemiological guinea pigs.

Johnson may feel better about his regulatory fire. And some may applaud the designation of July 19 as “Freedom Day”. It is an illusion. Covid-19 is not about to be beaten by the Prime Minister’s bluff and boast about ‘personal responsibility’.

[email protected]