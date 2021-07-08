Nicosia embarks on diplomatic marathon to stop impending Turkish resettlement of Varosha

Nicosia has embarked on a diplomatic marathon to stop losing the fenced area of ​​Famagusta to imminent relocation under Turkish administration, Philenews reported Thursday.

President Nicos Anastasiades has already indicated that Varosha’s relocation would spell the end of a settlement in Cyprus.

Cyprus has been divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the northern part of the EU member state.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to announce the opening of part of the Varosha tourist area during his visit to Cyprus on July 20, the grim anniversary of the invasion.

And it looks like if the reaction from the international community is lukewarm, he may later announce the full settlement of the city and invite Greek Cypriot residents to return to Turkish Cypriot rule.

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulidis has already met his counterparts from many countries, both permanent and non-permanent members of the Security Council, to inform them of this critical decision.

On Wednesday, Christodoulideds had a telephone conversation with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, to whom he stressed that they must take all necessary measures to prevent these catastrophic Turkish plans.

Otherwise, he also said, the consequences will be very negative for everyone – including the British who maintain two military bases on the Mediterranean island.

Insiders said the British Foreign Secretary told his Cypriot counterpart they were working in this direction.