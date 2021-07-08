Poll shows four in five want PM to keep promise to fix social services

Ten years after a landmark report proposed a solution to England’s social services crisis, a poll found that four in five people want Boris Johnson to act now to keep his promise to “fix” the problem.

Dozens of charities have called on the public to contact their MPs to express their anger over the “lost decade” in social protection.

It comes in the week marking the tenth anniversary of the Dilnot Commission report, which suggested putting a lifetime cap on health care costs to prevent people from being hit by catastrophic bills.

The Dilnot report, commissioned by then Prime Minister David Cameron, was included in the 2015 Conservative manifesto, but was dropped just two months after the election. Theresa May also did not come up with any proposals.

Boris Johnson said on July 24, 2019, his first day as Prime Minister, that he would “fix” the crisis in social services “once and for all”. But in the two years since that promise, no proposal has been put forward.

A YouGov poll commissioned by the Care and Support Alliance found 83% of the public want Mr Johnson to keep his pledge to address the social services crisis in England (stock image)

Now, a YouGov poll commissioned by the Care and Support Alliance found that 83% of the public want Mr Johnson to honor his pledge.

The alliance’s 76 charities say ministers have “wasted” a decade that could have been spent building a fair and efficient health care system.

Caroline Abrahams, Alliance Co-Chair and Age UK Charitable Director, said: “It is infuriating to think of what a lost decade this has been for social care here, when so many other countries have put in their offer to social care on a solid financial footing and updated it.

“In many ways, social care has deteriorated here over the past decade and the huge increase in the number of vacancies is largely the reason why, since it is impossible to provide consistently decent care and reliable if there aren’t enough caregivers to do the job. ‘

Social assistance in England has also deteriorated over the past decade due to a combination of funding cuts and an increase in demand due to an aging population.

There are now 1.7 million more elderly people and 857,000 more adults with disabilities.

And since 2012/13, the first year for which comparable data is available, vacancies in healthcare workers have increased by 82%.

There are now 45,000 additional empty positions.

The Alliance for Care and Support said that while politicians have remained “assisted” over the past decade, they have allowed the financial burden on people and their families in need of care to increase dramatically.

Mr Johnson (pictured) said on his first day as Prime Minister he would ‘fix’ the social services crisis ‘once and for all’. But two years later and no proposal has been put forward

The government has also frozen capital thresholds, which determine who is eligible for help with their healthcare bills, in what activists say is a stealth cut.

If the means-tested threshold had kept pace with inflation since 2010/11, it would be nearly 6,000 higher than it is currently a 20% drop. The Care and Support Alliance is a national coalition of leading charities interested in social care.

Miss Abrahams said: “It is time for the Prime Minister to keep his word and for politicians from all parties to show leadership on an issue that should be above politics.

“That is why we are calling on the public to contact their MPs, asking them to make sure there is real action on social protection this year, not just the warm words and apologies we all have for it. fed up with hearing. “

Last night, council leaders demanded that a timetable for social protection reform be established within the next fortnight.

The Local Government Association said the proposals must be presented by Health Secretary Sajid Javid before Parliament rises for the summer.