Politics
Modi drops his Minister of Health. Can India get its shots now?
Narendra Modi has reorganized his cabinet, but the changes give no indication of a meaningful division of power. In the traps of parliamentary democracy, the Indian Prime Minister will likely continue with his trademark presidential governance style. For the country of 1.4 billion people, however, the more immediate question is: Can the new Modi team vaccinate everyone quickly, reopen schools and bring back jobs?
The most important part of Wednesday night’s reshuffle is the replacement of Health Minister Harsh Vardhan by Mansukh Mandaviya, a 49-year-old politician from Modi’s home state of Gujarat. He is considered the closest to the Indian government in acknowledging its ruthless unpreparedness for the deadly second wave of the pandemic that has killed nearly 250,000 people.
The real toll, according to researchers who track excess deaths state by state, has been much higher. Modi, who puts his photo on vaccination certificates, remains a popular leader. But he is under heavy pressure to step up vaccination, which has so far only covered 5% of the population with the required two doses.
There are no changes in the finance and trade teams, so Modi is probably happy with the way the economy is run, even though over 200 million workers have gone back to earning less than the minimum wage, i.e. $ 5 per day. A combination of lax fiscal and monetary policies lures day traders into a sizzling stock market. The urban poor, however, have received very little government support besides free wheat and rice to tackle lockdowns, loss of livelihoods, and hospital costs. For consumers agitated by high oil prices fueling inflation, there is a new petroleum minister. It is unclear how former diplomat Hardeep Singh Puri will persuade a resource-strapped finance ministry to lower high oil taxes.
Twitter Inc. could hope for a de-escalation in its strained relationship with the government, which accused it of violating local rules. (The US social media company asked for more time.) Ravi Shankar Prasad, the information technology minister who led the charge against the microblogging site, has been dropped. Ashwini Vaishnaw, an MBA from Wharton and a former public servant who will replace Prasad, must avoid an embarrassing confrontation that would not have gone unnoticed in Washington.
Yet the biggest challenge is on the health front. Modi must be able to offer herd immunity – by inoculation, not infection – before taking on the role of power in next year’s crucial elections in Uttar Pradesh. India’s most populous state experienced some of the worst hospital bed and oxygen shortages in April and May.
With economic activity returning to almost normal, the risk of further waves of Covid-19 – and localized lockdowns – is also increasing. Insufficient vaccine availability is more than just a short-term threat to lives and livelihoods. Without gunfire, Dharmendra Pradhan, who switches to education from oil, can’t really reopen schools that have been closed for more than a year, further overturning the already uneven playing field against the poor.
With so much to do, the new ministers will hopefully not be spending all of their time doing social media propaganda, which for many has become synonymous with work. But if Modi doesn’t give them any real authority, maybe that’s what they will be forced to do.
(Andy Mukherjee is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering industrial companies and financial services. He was previously a columnist for Reuters Breakingviews. He has also worked for The Straits Times, ET NOW and Bloomberg News.)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV assumes no responsibility in this regard.
(Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)
