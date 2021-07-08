Participant of 8th National Kadin Conference dies from Covid-19





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – A participant in the National Conference (Munas) VIII of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) died from exposure to Covid-19. The deceased participant was Rudy D Siregar who was also Vice-Chairman of the Standing Committee for Inter-Institutional Relations of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in management 2015-2020. “We received yesterday information that our colleague Rudy was not helped during his treatment at the hospital Kendari“said the Chairman of the Committee of the National Conference VII Kadin Adisatria Sulisto, as reported Kompas.id, Thursday (8/7/2021). “We are of course very saddened by this incident. Friends from the region helped take care of him and the family also arrived. According to the plan, his body will be cremated and then taken to Jakarta,” he continued. . Read also: The town of Kendari, which became a red zone after the end of the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry … Adisatria said it was known that Rudy left Jakarta and arrived in Kendari on Monday (6/29/2021) or the day before the opening of the National Conference. After arriving in Kendari, Rudy continued his journey to Hotel Claro, where the national conference was held and all participants were tested. polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail As a result, Rudy tested positive for Covid-19, then the committee working with the Kendari and Southeast Sulawesi (Satgas) Covid-19 Management Working Groups immediately took Rudy to the venue. ‘isolation. According to Adisatria, Rudy’s condition is considered good with normal saturation. However, after several days of isolation, he was referred to hospital for treatment and Rudy died. Up to 10 to 12 participants National Chamber of Commerce and Industry tested positive for Covid-19. Also read: Jokowi attends National Chamber of Commerce and Industry amid Covid-19 peak, DPR members: not be a good example for the community Adisatria said some people are now known to have recovered, while others are still in self-isolation and in hospital treatment.

