Global United States Cannot Avoid Confronting China and Russia





Vucic refuses to admit that Serbia lost Kosovo because of the crimes of Slobodan Milosevics. A free, independent and pro-Western Kosovo will never join Serbia. As Kosovo prepares for the next phase of its dialogue with Serbia, there is a growing clamor to drop the talks until the Nis base and Russian military installations are closed. The leaders of Kosovo cannot come to Brussels with a gun pointed at their temples. Nor can they negotiate independence, already recognized by more than 110 countries. China and Russia are working in tandem in the Balkans. Serbia is one of the main beneficiaries of China’s Belt and Road Initiative. In return, Serbia supports China’s crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, its human rights violations in Xinjang, and its tough stance on Taiwan. Vucic threatens the EU by officially supporting measures to elevate relations between Serbia and China and expand military cooperation. The Russian intelligence agency, GRU, is active in Serbia and around the world. The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency confirms that the GRU spies on US government agencies and industries. The GRU was likely behind the ransomware attack, targeting Colonial Pipeline which transports oil, gas and jet fuel to the east coast. Russia also used malware to disrupt the 2016 U.S. electoral system, including voter registration and voting machines. Russia is at the origin of malicious influence operations that seek to exacerbate divisions in American society, thereby weakening the unity and resolve of the Americas. The United States cannot turn a blind eye to coordinated aggression by China and Russia. It should work multilaterally to expand naval operations in the South China Sea. It should also support freedom of navigation in the Black Sea by supporting British naval exercises. The tougher sanctions would show that the United States and its allies have zero tolerance for Russian aggression against the Ukrainians. When it comes to Kosovo, the United States is at a crossroads. The Kosovo-Serbia dialogue is a farce. If the United States wants this to work, it should appoint a special presidential envoy to arbitrate. He can force Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to recognize Kosovo by threatening to freeze the offshore assets of Vucic and his brother. The talks cannot be about the status of Kosovo. They should focus on the status of Kosovo-Serbia relations as independent and sovereign states. To show that it is serious, the United States should demand the closure of the Nis base and other Russian military installations in Serbia, while imposing an arms embargo on Serbia. Spies from the Chinese and Russian embassies, operating as political officers, should be expelled. China and Russia are strategic adversaries of the United States. They test the resolution of the Americas around the world. To avoid a major military confrontation in the future, the United States must firmly oppose provocations today. No more wishful thinking or happy speeches about resetting American relations. Now is the time to confront China and Russia, demanding a price for their malicious activities. David L. Phillips is currently Director of the Peacebuilding and Human Rights Program at Columbia University. He was a senior adviser and expert on foreign affairs under the Clinton, Bush and Obama administrations. The opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of BIRN.

