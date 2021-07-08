British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new Covid bet worries some scientists

Despite one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, Britain is facing a new wave of COVID-19.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to reopen the UK economy from the coronavirus lockdown on July 19, but if he does it will not be without concern to some of the scientists whose advice he has taken so far.

Johnson is making a bet: rather than shutting down the country, he aims to live with the virus in what is a world-first test case of the ability of vaccines to protect against the Delta variant.

Johnson has already postponed the so-called ‘freedom day’ by four weeks to allow more people to get vaccinated, after warning that thousands more could die due to the rapid spread of the most severe variant. infectious.

But with more than 86% of adults now having a first dose and nearly two-thirds of adults fully vaccinated, Johnson has set July 19 as the “end” date for the restrictions.

Anne Cori, the Imperial College epidemiologist behind one of the models who informed Johnson’s initial decision to delay ‘Freedom Day’, said it was premature to declare the country can live with an increase cases. Another delay in removing restrictions would be beneficial, she told Reuters.

“I think delaying saves time, and we have interventions underway that could help reduce transmissibility,” Cori said, referring to the booster shots and possible vaccination of children, a step Britain did not has not yet decided to cross.

More than 100 scientists wrote to the Lancet medical journal calling Johnson’s plan to lift all restrictions “dangerous and premature”, adding that a strategy to tolerate high levels of infection was “unethical and illogical” .

But Johnson’s government says it has more than the epidemiological perspective to consider, and is reconciled with more deaths from COVID.

The new Minister of Health, Sajid Javid, cited other health, education and economic problems that have accumulated during the pandemic as causing the need to return to normal even though cases could reach 100,000 per day.

An intense debate has erupted between those who think the summer school break offers the best hope of lifting the restrictions this year, and those who believe Johnson – accused of causing one of the highest death rates in the world. world waiting too long to order locks – commits another mistake.

In the case of the highly contagious Delta variant, vaccines appear to prevent death and serious illness better than stopping transmission. As a result, while Britain has seen a sharp increase in cases this summer, deaths have not risen as quickly.

Infections over an average of seven days have now exceeded 25,000 per day, more than 10 times the level of mid-May. So far, however, the average number of deaths per day has remained below 30 since mid-April, proof, scientists say, that vaccines save lives.

Still, there are warning signs: Britain is currently seeing around 350 hospitalizations per day due to COVID-19. Although this is a fraction of the rate at comparable points from previous waves, it has increased by around 45% in the past 7 days.

In Israel, also among the fastest countries in the world to roll out vaccines and first to ease the lockdown, infections have recently increased, prompting the government to consider reimposing some restrictions even as serious illnesses and deaths still remain. weak.

EXPERIENCE

Tim Spector, an epidemiologist at King’s College London who heads the ZOE COVID Symptom Study research project, said he welcomed the government’s recognition that people must learn to live with the coronavirus.

But he questioned measures such as announcing the end of the term of wearing face masks, which costs the economy nothing and could help protect vulnerable people as well as young people from the impact of a long COVID.

“There are things we can all do that don’t affect the economy… and I don’t think that has been underlined enough,” he told Reuters.

The UK government is due to present updated models on July 12 from the Imperial, Warwick and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, when Johnson is expected to make his final decision whether or not to lift the restrictions a week later .

England chief medical officer Chris Whitty said modeling now suggests the spike will not result in the same pressures as it did in January.

David Spiegelhalter, president of the Winton Center for Risk and Evidence Communication at the University of Cambridge, said the situation was delicate.

“It’s an experiment, and I think we have to call it that,” he told Reuters. “I respect the judgments of Chris Whitty and others who say that if you are going to do it, now is the right time to do it.”

