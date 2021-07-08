Politics
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new Covid bet worries some scientists
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to reopen the UK economy from the coronavirus lockdown on July 19, but if he does it will not be without concern to some of the scientists whose advice he has taken so far.
Despite one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, Britain is facing a new wave of COVID-19. Johnson is making a bet: rather than shutting down the country, he aims to live with the virus in what is a world-first test case of the ability of vaccines to protect against the Delta variant.
Johnson has already postponed the so-called ‘freedom day’ by four weeks to allow more people to get vaccinated, after warning that thousands more could die due to the rapid spread of the most severe variant. infectious.
But with more than 86% of adults now having a first dose and nearly two-thirds of adults fully vaccinated, Johnson has set July 19 as the “end” date for the restrictions.
Anne Cori, the Imperial College epidemiologist behind one of the models who informed Johnson’s initial decision to delay ‘Freedom Day’, said it was premature to declare the country can live with an increase cases. Another delay in removing restrictions would be beneficial, she told Reuters.
“I think delaying saves time, and we have interventions underway that could help reduce transmissibility,” Cori said, referring to the booster shots and possible vaccination of children, a step Britain did not has not yet decided to cross.
More than 100 scientists wrote to the Lancet medical journal calling Johnson’s plan to lift all restrictions “dangerous and premature”, adding that a strategy to tolerate high levels of infection was “unethical and illogical” .
But Johnson’s government says it has more than the epidemiological perspective to consider, and is reconciled with more deaths from COVID.
The new Minister of Health, Sajid Javid, cited other health, education and economic problems that have accumulated during the pandemic as causing the need to return to normal even though cases could reach 100,000 per day.
An intense debate has erupted between those who think the summer school break offers the best hope of lifting the restrictions this year, and those who believe Johnson – accused of causing one of the highest death rates in the world. world waiting too long to order locks – commits another mistake.
In the case of the highly contagious Delta variant, vaccines appear to prevent death and serious illness better than stopping transmission. As a result, while Britain has seen a sharp increase in cases this summer, deaths have not risen as quickly.
Infections over an average of seven days have now exceeded 25,000 per day, more than 10 times the level of mid-May. So far, however, the average number of deaths per day has remained below 30 since mid-April, proof, scientists say, that vaccines save lives.
Still, there are warning signs: Britain is currently seeing around 350 hospitalizations per day due to COVID-19. Although this is a fraction of the rate at comparable points from previous waves, it has increased by around 45% in the past 7 days.
In Israel, also among the fastest countries in the world to roll out vaccines and first to ease the lockdown, infections have recently increased, prompting the government to consider reimposing some restrictions even as serious illnesses and deaths still remain. weak.
EXPERIENCE
Tim Spector, an epidemiologist at King’s College London who heads the ZOE COVID Symptom Study research project, said he welcomed the government’s recognition that people must learn to live with the coronavirus.
But he questioned measures such as announcing the end of the term of wearing face masks, which costs the economy nothing and could help protect vulnerable people as well as young people from the impact of a long COVID.
“There are things we can all do that don’t affect the economy… and I don’t think that has been underlined enough,” he told Reuters.
The UK government is due to present updated models on July 12 from the Imperial, Warwick and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, when Johnson is expected to make his final decision whether or not to lift the restrictions a week later .
England chief medical officer Chris Whitty said modeling now suggests the spike will not result in the same pressures as it did in January.
David Spiegelhalter, president of the Winton Center for Risk and Evidence Communication at the University of Cambridge, said the situation was delicate.
“It’s an experiment, and I think we have to call it that,” he told Reuters. “I respect the judgments of Chris Whitty and others who say that if you are going to do it, now is the right time to do it.”
(Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/uk-pm-boris-johnsons-new-covid-gamble-worries-some-scientists-2481878
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]