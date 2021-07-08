Amid Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Divorce, Imran Khan’s Wife Avantika Shares Cryptic Message





Actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao continue to make the news after announcing their divorce earlier this month. Aamirs’ nephew and former actor Imran Khan was also once in the news for his relationship with his ex-wife Avantika Malik Khan. The couple were the talk of the town during Imrans’ move to Bollywood. Imran and Avantika tied the knot in 2011 after dating for several years. However, several media reports suggest the two are no longer together.

Avantika, who is active on social media, has not shared any posts with Imran for several years on Instagram. However, she posted a cryptic message following Aamir and Kirans’ divorce and it is seen as a comment on her own relationship with Imran. Avantika took to her Instagram stories to quote writer Junot Diaz. But if these years have taught me anything, it’s this: you can never run away. Never. The only way out is to enter, the quote has been printed on a sea image in the background.

While Avantika and Imran never made a public statement about their apparently difficult marriage, rumors began to circulate between 2018 and 2019 that Avantika had left Imrans’ house. According to media reports, Avantika is living with her parents after the alleged fallout with Imran.

Meanwhile, Avantika’s husband, Imran, had stopped acting to focus on his personal life. The 38-year-old was last seen in the romantic comedy Katti Batti in 2015 with actress Kangana Ranaut. Avantika and Imran have a daughter named Imara. He was seen with Imara taking a walk on the beach enjoying the Mumbai monsoon last month.

Avantika, meanwhile, uses Instagram to show off her artistic side. Her recent posts show off her drawing skills, the latest capturing the hard work she puts into it.

