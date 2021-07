Democratic politicians challenge Jokowi to be commander-in-chief against Covid

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Balitbang Data and Information Analysis AssistantDPP Party Democrat, Syahrial Nasution, asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to directly lead the fight against the Corona Virus or Covid-19. This step is considered necessary by Jokowi because the cases of transmission of Covid-19 are of increasing concern. “It is better for M. to wage war against the imported virus yourself“Syahrial said in a tweet he sent to Jokowi via his Twitter account, @syahrial_nst, quoted CNNIndonesia.com Thursday (8/7). He informed Jokowi that a number of people have been declared defeated in the fight against Covid-19. According to him, many Indonesians are also worried about losing if they test positive for Covid-19 right now. “There are our family, friends and acquaintances there. Which is definitely the mark of people who lost to Covid-19. Many fear that it is their turn,” he said. Additionally, Syahrial has said the leader of the Covid-19 war shouldn’t be a minister who likes to threaten and wants to win on his own. However, he did not mention in detail the name of the minister he was referring to. The case of daily transmission of Covid-19 in Indonesia has not slowed down and has even returned to a record. On Wednesday (7/7), the Covid-19 working group recorded the addition of 34,379 new cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia to 2,379,397 cases since the start of the pandemic. In the same report, there was also a record increase in the death toll of 1,040 patients, bringing the total death toll to 62,908. Meanwhile, the number of cured patients increased by 14,835 today, bringing the total number of cured patients to 1,973,388 people. Examination of the specimens has now entered 199,143 cases. The total number of active cases or patients undergoing treatment and isolation is 343,101 patients. The Wednesday (7/7) recording completes the previously created recording the day before or Tuesday (5/7). Yesterday, the number of Covid-19 cases reached 31,189 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. During the same period, 15,863 recovered cases and 728 deaths were found nationwide. As we know, President Joko Widodo has appointed the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan to lead the implementation of the Emergency Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) at the national level to fight against the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19). The spokesperson for the coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment Jodi Mahardi confirmed the appointment. He said the PPKM tightening would apply to two large islands. Meanwhile, the management of other health issues and economic recovery is also headed by another minister from Jokowi, Airlangga Hartarto. (mts / ugo)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



