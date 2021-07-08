Three launches in four days: China’s space program accelerates and returns to pre-Covid level





Weeks after three astronauts docked at the under-construction Tiangon space station, China carried out three orbital launches to bolster its space program. The launches indicate that China is returning to pre-Covid conditions and accelerating its ambitious push to claim the next space race. Beijing completed three successful orbital launches in four days, with the last launch on July 6 from the Xichang satellite launch center in southwest China. Beijing has remained silent on its orbital launches, and its space program has long been shrouded in secrecy. The country is in tight competition to claim the space race, which has been largely dominated by the United States and Russia, with human explorations to the Moon and the International Space Station (ISS). China is stepping up the pace of its many missions to its under-construction Tinagong space station, seen as an alternative to the aging ISS. Three launches in four days In its latest launches, Beijing lifted off a 3C Long March rocket carrying a Tianlian relay communications and data tracking satellite to a geostationary orbit. The satellite will be used by Shenzhou-12 astronauts for communications on the country’s new Tiangong space station. The July 6 launch was preceded by the launch of a weather satellite, Three launches in four days: China’s space program takes on a new pace and returns to pre-Covid 3E level from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the north western China the day before. Beijing has been quiet about its orbital launches. (Photo: AP) Chinese media CCTV confirmed the launch, adding that it was equipped with 11 remote sensing instruments with an eight-year lifespan that will provide information on atmospheric temperature, humidity and other weather parameters. The satellite will seek to improve weather forecasts. Meanwhile, the July 2 launch carried the Jilin-1 Wideband-01B commercial Earth observation satellite aboard its 2D Long March rocket. The launch also included the Jilin-1 Gaofen 03D high-resolution imaging satellites and the Xingshidai 10 remote sensing satellite. China’s push into space The Chinese space program has become one of the main areas of intervention of President Xi Jinping, who has made it clear that Beijing is now part of the interplanetary race to explore new regions of the cosmos. China is stepping up the pace of its many missions to its Tingongong space station under construction. (Photo: AP) According to Global Times, Xi in his congratulatory letter following the Chinese rover’s first landing said, “This success marks a big step forward in the country’s interplanetary exploration, making a leap from the Earth-Moon system to the interplanetary system. . The Chinese people’s footprint on Mars for the first time marks a new milestone in the development of the country’s space industry. “ China extended its borders from the Moon to Mars to the vastness of the cosmos with its Tianwen-1 probe, landing in the Utopia Planitia Basin on the Red Planet earlier this year. The country recently reached an agreement with Russia to build a base on the moon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/science/story/china-space-programme-launches-tinagong-space-station-mars-mission-xi-jinping-1825468-2021-07-08

