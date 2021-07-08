Trump reportedly saw Netanyahu’s congratulations to Biden as ‘ultimate betrayal’





Former US President Donald Trump was particularly angered by Benjamin Netanyahu after congratulating Joe Biden on his victory in the 2020 US election, calling the actions of the then Israeli leader “the ultimate betrayal.”

The comments, which appear in an upcoming book on the Trump presidency by Michael Wolff, were first reported on Wednesday by The Forward, which obtained an early copy of Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Chairman.

It was surprising to the assistants, even though they expected an eruption, that Trump’s anger descended on Bibi Netanyahu, Wolff wrote, quoting Trump telling assistants that Netanyahu’s tweet to Biden came ” before the ink dried and was an ultimate betrayal.

As with all of Trump’s reactions, a variety of grievances have sprung up here, Wolff wrote in the book, due for release on July 13. He believed that he had singularly done more for Israel than any American president and was therefore owed to him. . And now exhausted.

Trump refused to admit defeat, making unsubstantiated allegations of serious fraud and vowing to take his case to court, actions that ultimately encouraged his supporters to storm the United States Capitol in an attempt to prevent certification of Biden’s electoral victory.

Receive The Times of Israel Daily Edition via Email and Never Miss Our Best Stories

By registering, you accept the conditions

Trump’s apparent anger came despite Netanyahu being one of the last great world leaders to congratulate Biden and Kamala Harris, even prompting warnings that he was jeopardizing Israel’s relations with the United States.

After a remarkably long hiatus, Netanyahu released a statement on his personal Twitter account at 7 a.m. in Israel (midnight EST), more than 12 hours after U.S. media networks called the presidency for Biden.

Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Joe, we have had a long and warm personal relationship for almost 40 years, and I know you as a great friend of Israel. I look forward to working with you two to further strengthen the special alliance between the United States and Israel.

– Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) November 8, 2020

Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Joe, we have had a long and warm personal relationship for almost 40 years, and I know you as a great friend of Israel, Netanyahu wrote.

I look forward to working with you two to further strengthen the special alliance between the United States and Israel.

Analysts pointed out that in his tweets and subsequent cabinet remarks, Netanyahu did not mention Biden as president-elect and did not explicitly state that the former vice president and senator from Delaware won the election. .

In a second tweet, he thanked Trump for the friendship you have shown the State of Israel and me personally, for recognizing Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, for standing up to Iran, for the historic peace and for bringing the US-Israel alliance to an unprecedented level. Heights.

Netanyahu had forged close ties with Trump and his administration, which reversed decades of US policy by recognizing Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem and the Golan Heights and removing opposition to Israeli settlement building in the West Bank. Netanyahu’s close ties to Trump and Republicans on his side had raised fears of a loss of bipartisan support for Israel in Washington.

US President Donald Trump, right, watches Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, January 28, 2020, in which Trump unveiled his “De peace to prosperity ”for an Israeli-Palestinian Agreement. (AP / Susan Walsh)

The fact that Netanyahu took 12 hours after all major U.S. networks projected Biden beat Trump and long after most world leaders did was a source of concern for some.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, then leader of the opposition, who was the first Israeli politician to congratulate Biden, said he was cowardly and ashamed that the country’s top leaders remained silent and undermined Israeli interests.

Since Netanyahu’s overthrow, Lapid and his coalition partner Prime Minister Naftali Bennett have made restoring bipartisan support for the United States a key diplomatic goal.

Are you serious. We appreciate this!

We were very happy that you read the articles from The X Times of Israel last month.

That’s why we come to work every day – to provide discerning readers like you with must-see coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.

So now we have a request. Unlike other media, we have not set up a pay wall. But because the journalism we do is expensive, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining the Times of Israel community.

For as little as $ 6 per month, you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel ADVERTISING FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content reserved for members of the Times of Israel community.

Join our community Join our community Already a member? Log in to no longer see this

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/trump-reportedly-saw-netanyahus-congratulations-to-biden-as-ultimate-betrayal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos