Arizona Secretary of State asks state attorney general to investigate possible election interference by Donald Trump and his allies





Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on Wednesday called on Attorney General Mark Brnovich to open a criminal investigation into possible efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to influence Maricopa County supervisors while the ballots were still being counted.

Hobbs said some of the communications involved clear efforts to get supervisors to refuse to comply with their duties, which could violate Arizona law. She cited reports from The Arizona Republics last week on text messages and voicemail messages from the White House, Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and Arizona Republican Party Chairman Kelli Ward, to the Republican members of the supervisory board.

The report also includes first-hand statements from victims of this potential crime, Hobbs said. She cited at least one potential felony charge under Arizona law.

A spokesperson for Brnovich was not immediately available to comment on Hobbs’ request, which was emailed directly to the attorney general shortly after 1 p.m.

The demand for legal review is loaded with political connotations.

Hobbs, a Democrat, is running for governor next year. She created a national profile to defend the efforts of the Arizona election administration when the November presidential election results were among the closest in the country. Arizona was brought to light by Trump and his allies as they promoted the false narrative of a stolen election.

Brnovich, a Republican, is running for the US Senate next year. Trump criticized Brnovich for failing to support the State Senate’s review of the ongoing ballot. Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld an Arizona law defended by Brnovich that makes voting more difficult, which he expressed as part of his pledge to preserve the integrity of elections.

Now he has been asked to investigate Trump and his GOP allies on this very issue.

As you said last week, fair elections are the cornerstone of our republic, and they begin with rational laws that protect both the right to vote and the accuracy of the results, Hobbs wrote in his letter. to Brnovich to request an investigation. Arizona law protects election officials from those who seek to interfere with their sacred duties to verify and certify the will of voters.

The story continues

Hobbs asked Brnovich to refer his request for an investigation to another law enforcement agency if his ethical obligations prevented him from investigating the case.

The Republic detailed two separate attempts by Trump to reach out to Republican supervisor Clint Hickman in the weeks following the election, as the president’s allies sought to alter election results in a state he narrowly lost to the Democrat Joe Biden.

At the time, Hickman was chairman of the Board of Supervisors, the elected body that oversees elections in the state’s most populous county.

Hickman received the first call from the White House switchboard on December 31, as he celebrated the upcoming New Year with his wife and friends. He let the call go to voicemail.

The second call came on the night of January 3, after the Washington Post published a recording of Trump’s hour-long phone call with the Georgia Secretary of State. Hickman sought to avoid speaking to the president due to an ongoing dispute and let the call go to voicemail.

Separately, Giuliani called supervisors before and after his November 30 meeting in Phoenix about the election outcome with a handful of state GOP lawmakers. The Republic obtained voice messages which he left with the overseers.

If you have a chance, could you give me a call, please, Giuliani said in a message. I have a few things I would like to discuss with you. Maybe we can fix this thing. You know, I really think it’s a shame that Republicans are both in this kind of situation. And I think there may be a good way to solve this problem for everyone. “

The Republic also revealed that Wards was trying to pressure supervisors to stop the count, delay certification of results and check if voting software added votes to Democrats. His efforts continued as Trump’s legal challenges across the country failed.

When these efforts were unsuccessful, through various texts, she said that the supervisors were not American and played for the WRONG team.

In a text to GOP Supervisor Jack Sellers, Ward wrote: We have 4 years to support you politically and we will. You are what stands between integrity and theft.

Ward did not respond to The Republics’ efforts to reach her last week. On Twitter, she wrote BS in response to the article.

Later, she wrote, No one will ever be able to say that I am not doing all I can to ensure #ElectionIntegrity. And I always will! #Proud American.

Got any news to share on Arizona politics? Contact the reporter on Twitter and Facebook. Contact her at [email protected] and 602-444-4712.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: AZ sec. State seeks to investigate possible Trump election interference

