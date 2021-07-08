The way has been paved for the rejuvenation of the country

A large rally celebrating the CCP’s centenary is held in Beijing on July 1, 2021. [Photo by Kuang Linhua/China Daily]



Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, examined both the glorious tradition and the humbling moments of the nation’s past, elaborated on the complexities of the present, and charted the course for the future of Chinese society while speaking at the CCP’s 100th anniversary celebration on July 1.

His speech was filled with praise, soul-searching, reassurance, commitment and determination, and he highlighted the paths to a better future and clarified China’s position on some issues of foreign concern.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has been very frank and direct in his approach to identify obstacles and reasons for optimism regarding the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. It was the CCP that led the Chinese against the three threats of “imperialism, feudalism and bureaucratic capitalism” and established the People’s Republic of China, which “made the people master of the country.”

This success in the new democratic revolution also created the social conditions to achieve a national rejuvenation which highlights the convergence of Marxist-Leninist principles, the thought of Mao Zedong and the theory of Deng Xiaoping, among others, to develop a socialism in the Chinese characteristics.

Since 1949, China has undergone great transformations, moving from a poor and backward country to a moderately prosperous society through constant reform and openness. It is an expression of the commitment, capabilities and skills of the people that socialism could save and develop China, thus, in Xi’s words, “to achieve socialist reform, opening up and modernization.” This implies the realization of a national rejuvenation in the socialist and democratic scientific model announced by the CCP.

In addition to achieving a vibrant socialist market economy, the CCP strengthens its capacity to conduct sound, democratic and rights-based governance to ensure democracy, social equity and justice for the people, for which China is ready to learn from the achievements of other cultures and is open to helpful suggestions and constructive criticism. It involves a factual understanding of policies and strategies that draws the truth from the facts.

The world heard clearly when Xi said, “We will not, however, accept preaching preaching from those who feel they have the right to lecture us.” In addition, he said that “the days when the Chinese nation could be intimidated and mistreated by others are gone forever” under the leadership of the CCP.

Likewise, he said, “We have never intimidated, oppressed or subjugated the people of any other country, and we never will.

Indeed, the Chinese are endowed with greater capacities and more reliable means to safeguard national sovereignty and development interests. It is a categorical expression of self-respect and autonomy in the conduct of internal affairs.

However, the world should never question China’s resolve for peace. “China has always worked to safeguard world peace, contribute to world development and preserve international order. It is encouraging that Xi reassured the world that China “will work to establish a new kind of international relations and a human community of destiny, to promote the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative. Road “through joint efforts and to use China’s new achievements. developing to offer the world new opportunities ”.

This shows a clear desire for close cooperation in the application of multilateralism, in which others can benefit from China’s development.

In addition, the CPC “will continue to work with all peace-loving countries and peoples to promote the shared human values ​​of peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom,” Xi said. It is an indication of cooperation, openness and reciprocity in the conduct of international relations.

Xi even allayed his misgivings about China’s commitment to the “one country, two systems” principle, a clear reference to the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao. Referring to Taiwan, he categorically asserted that reunification is the historic mission to be accomplished as the heart of Chinese politics. China is therefore firm in maintaining the sovereignty, security and development of the Chinese people.

In essence, the determination, will and ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity should not be underestimated.

Now is the time for China to aspire and assume its role and responsibility on a global scale by recognizing the need to balance the commonalities and diversity inherent in the culture of relations with different countries, and to build a community of destiny for humanity in a multilateral framework.

It becomes significant and auspicious that China is confident and visualized the harmony of its path, its theory, its system and its culture. Such harmony has synergized the convergence of democracy, socialism and nationalism for the welfare of the Chinese people and also for the world in the new era. Any resistance to it is linked to the boomerang.

The author is a former Director and Emeritus Fellow of the South Asia Studies Center at the University of Rajasthan, India.