Narendra Modi Cabinet Extension Sends Clear Signal Before Make or Break Polls

Narendra Modis, the first expansion or reorganization of the cabinet during his second term as Prime Minister, was significant on several levels. An infusion of professionalism without inducting side entrants, ushering in the next generation of leaders in BJP without subjecting the party to the throes that invariably follow attempts to make sweeping changes in, say, Congress, making a half-hearted effort to reward performers and penalize non-performers, reaffirming the enormous premium that Modi places on loyalty and trust and not the least, adapting the exercise to the constraints of electoral politics.

Modi was believed to have embarked on the expansion / cabinet reshuffle from a position of vulnerability brought on by the reversal of the ballot in West Bengal, the devastation caused by the pandemic compounded by management issues and a sluggish economy. However, the big brushstrokes, visible in the ousting of high-ranking ministers such as Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar (who was also the chief government spokesperson in addition to being the Minister of Information and broadcasting), Harsh Vardhan and Santosh Gangwar, the perceived downsizing of heavyweights and the elevation of some ministers, suggest that the exercise was conducted from an undisputed position of strength.

Big changes at the top

There is no doubt that after a bad year and a half, the ministerial council of Modis needed a lick of polish. That talent and efficiency were required at the top was pointed out in the induction of Ashwini Vaishnaw, a former bureaucrat who had served in Atal Bihari Vajpayees PMO and was best known for serving as a bridge between the BJP and Naveen Patnaiks Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Vaishnaw was part of the Odisha IAS cadre and will be in charge of two important ministries, Railways and Information and Technology and Communications. The railways were owned by Piyush Goyal and the computer and communications by Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Hardeep Puri was not only promoted to minister, he obtained from the Ministry of Oil and Natural Gas in addition to Housing and Urban Affairs clear recognition of the steadfast defense he has put in place for Central Vista, a project which provoked criticism from several sides. Likewise, Javadekars’ exit showed that he may not be up to the task of portraying the government in the right light when under siege. It is likely that with a series of state elections and the battle of 2024, Prasad and Goyal will be more deeply involved in organizing the BJP.

This was the message of the changes at the top of the ministerial hierarchy. Significant social signals have been transmitted from the inductees down the ladder, taking into account the pressing demands coming from the elections to the Assembly now as well as from the legislative elections. These were evident in the emphasis on Uttar Pradesh, the centerpiece of the upcoming battle of Uttarakhand and Manipur, to a lesser extent, while Punjab was not on the BJP’s political scheme. The latest is an admission of the inability of the BJP to be a major player in the Punjab, having lost its ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Therefore, the effort proves the care and thought that has gone into additions and deletions, reinforcing the perception that Modi has little patience to make election investments that will not bring potential dividends. The UP and Uttarakhand must be preserved at all costs, the folds of Gujarat must be straightened out while stability in Karnataka, the only stronghold of the BJP in the south, cannot be traded to satisfy the permanent aggressors of the chief minister BS Yediyurappas.

The upper caste matrix

In UP, which saw seven inductions, the BJP conceded that despite his seeming invincibility, he couldn’t wish his allies and the votes they brought to the table. As a result, Anupriya Patel, who heads Apna Dal (Sonelal), was recruited, although he was dismissed in 2019. MP for Mirzapur in eastern UP, Anupriya represents the backward caste of the Kurmis, that make up the creamy layer of socially and economically empowered people. Backward castes with the Yadavs and Lodh-Rajputs.

Unlike in Bihar, where the Kurmis stayed with the Janata Dal (United) mainly because of the leadership of Nitish Kumars, in UP their votes tend to shift between the four main players, including Congress, which garnered the Most Kurmi votes in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls. Since 2014, the Kurmis have been rooted for the BJP but it is undeniable that the allegiance is fixed. The Kurmi imperative also explains why Pankaj Chaudhary, deputy of Maharajganj, found a place in the ministerial council.

However, Santosh Gangwar, also Kurmi and one of the most successful BJP MPs who repeatedly won his seat in Bareilly, was dropped. What explains this decision, especially since the BJP has not trained another Kurmi leader from Rohilkhand, a region with a strong Muslim majority where the Samajwadi party (SP) has a significant presence? The inference within the BJP was that Gangwar publicly displayed his anger at the UP government for exacerbating the pandemic crisis in a letter.

It still does not explain how another MP, Kaushal Kishore from Mohan Lalganj, was accommodated. Kishore, a former CPI member, was the first to speak out against the state government during the health crisis. Kishore is a Dalit Passi known for his activism on Ground Zero. His enthronement is the result of the BJP strategy to bring together the Dalit sub-castes to counter the BSPs that follow among the dominant Jatav. However, like the Kurmi votes, the Passis also lack permanent loyalty and often tend to vote a caste candidate over a party.

The appointment of a Brahmin from north-central UP, two Kurmis from Poorvanchal, a Lodh from Rohilkhand, a Koeri from Bundelkhand, a Passi from Awadh and a Gaderia-Dangar from Braj, marks one of the most concerted efforts of the BJP to adapt the pieces of caste broken up into a complex mosaic constituting the social fabric.

Look beyond UP

In Gujarat, which votes in November-December 2022, the BJP attempted a balancing act. Two Patels, Parshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandavia, were promoted to cabinet rank, ostensibly to stifle demand to pitch a Patel as a CM candidate, a clamor that has never appealed to the brass of the BJP. Three backward caste deputies Devusinh Chauhan, Darshana Jardosh and Mahendra Munjpara were appointed ministers.

Since the 2012 election, when the BJP Patel base (consolidated since the 1995 election that saw Keshubhai Patel emerge as a leader) seemed uncertain, Modi resorted to a tactic of regrouping a huge but unrecognized OBC base. from Gujarats. He was successful and in this and the next election the OBCs stabilized the BJP ship.

Bearing in mind 2024 and the need to eventually expand its base beyond the northern and western catchment areas, the BJP has brought in up to four MPs from West Bengal. The Bengal bonus reflects the BJP’s determination to hold on to the gains made in the Assembly elections and not lose the advantage accumulated in Lok Sabha’s latest polls.

Odishabilled as a sunrise state for BJPfound representation in the form of Ashwini Vaishnaw (although an MP Rajya Sabha) and Bishweswar Tudu (MoS at the Department of Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti). However, Dharmendra Pradhan, the best-known leader of Odisha’s BJP, has moved from high-investment oil to education. Does this mean a concession to Naveen Patnaik’s grip on the state and the inability of the BJP to break in?

Likewise, with the exception of Karnataka, the south remains a challenge although G. Kishan Reddy, its leader and deputy from Telangana, has been promoted to cabinet and given the portfolios of culture, tourism and development. from the northeast region which will be overseen by the Prime Minister. In conclusion, Modi and the BJP have made some far-reaching forward-looking changes, but the real test of their effectiveness will be seen in the impending elections.

Warning:Radhika Ramaseshan is a senior journalist. She was a political writer for the Telegraph. The opinions expressed are personal.

