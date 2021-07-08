Boris Johnson cleared during Mosquito vacation but criticized for his explanations | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson was cleared by parliament’s standards committee to falsely report a stay at a luxury villa in Mustique funded by a Tory donor, but criticized for failing to verify details himself at the time .

The committee, chaired by Labor MP Chris Bryant, chose not to endorse the findings of Independent Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone after Johnson revealed new details about the convoluted arrangement.

Johnson initially declared David Ross, a Tory donor, as the vacation housing donor in December 2019 in the Membership Register of Interest. A spokesperson for Ross had previously agreed that he facilitated the trip, but insisted the contractor had paid no money.

Stone, whose report is published alongside the conclusions of the committees, suggested Johnson had researched and been offered the use of a villa owned by Carphone Warehouse co-founder David Ross, a friend of Mr Johnson and a political supporter of the Conservative Party.

By Mr Johnsons and Mr Ross’ own admission, the terms of financing Mr Johnson’s vacation accommodation were ad hoc and informal, and do not appear to have been fully explained to Mr Johnson initially, a- she noted.

However, Johnson did not stay in the Rosss Villa, and Stone said she was unable to conclude what the entry in Mr Johnson’s ledger should have contained.

She found him in violation of Article 14 of the Code of Conduct for Members of the House of Commons, because he did not do enough investigations to establish all the facts regarding the terms of financing his free housing, either before his vacation, as he should have done, or in 2020.

After the Bryants committee received the Stones report, he wrote to Johnson and Ross to request more information.

Their responses revealed new details of an ad hoc arrangement, whereby the Mustique Company paid the owners of the villa that Johnson and his partner stayed in, and Ross then reimbursed them.

Based on the additional new evidence, the committee concluded that Mr Ross was the donor of Mr Johnson’s vacation accommodation, according to the report, which means Johnson’s initial statement was correct.

However, they rejected the Prime Minister’s insistence that he voluntarily registered the arrangement, claiming that it represented a substantial in-kind benefit, and that he was obligated to disclose it.

They also noted that it was unfortunate that a full account and explanation of funding modalities were only revealed following their own investigations.

While Johnson has been formally exonerated, the committee’s findings underscore the feeling that Johnson’s financial arrangements are hit and miss.

He had previously been forced to insist that he was personally paying for an expensive renovation of the Downing Street apartment, after initially seeking to seek funding from Tory donors for the project.

The Prime Minister’s ethics adviser Lord Geidt said he had acted recklessly in funding the apartment project, but not that he had broken the ministerial code.

Given that Johnson had already been reprimanded twice in four months in the last legislature by the standards committee for an overly laid-back attitude towards keeping house rules, the committee said it would have expected ‘He went the extra mile to make sure there was no uncertainty about the arrangements.

Johnson’s former adviser Dominic Cummings claimed the PM told him he wanted to quit politics soon after the next general election, to make money and have fun.