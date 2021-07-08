From food surplus to starvation? – Journal





Prime Minister Imran Khan absented himself from a high-level national security briefing on July 1 to deal with an even more critical threat to food insecurity in Pakistan. On one level, it was heartwarming to see the Prime Minister focus on a looming national concern. While focusing on how to improve agricultural yields, he also raised the challenge of providing food for our large population. However, it is disappointing not to talk about the population itself, such as the number of people without education and without paid work, the rapid rate at which people are overtaking natural resources and work opportunities, and urbanization.

I would like to ask all those who have held the reins of power in this country for 20 years a question: why have the links between a large and rapidly growing population and all our current crises (apart from governance) remained unrecognized, unrecognized and therefore unanswered? There is a clear link between population growth and the per capita availability of food and water. The latter was highlighted during the Islamabad Security Dialogue and is of crucial importance in addressing climate change. Childhood malnutrition, a national and international community priority, is also linked to insufficient spacing of births. We are seeing an increase in land and housing shortages, displacement and most importantly the lack of jobs, all linked to the number of people looking for opportunities that remain static.

It’s simple: the population grows geometrically, and unless the supply does the same, the demand will exceed it.

Pakistan produced an excess of wheat and other food products in the 1980s and 1990s. We were able to export wheat and were large exporters of basmati rice. And now we are importing these staple foods. How did we go from relative advantage to the brink?

How did we go from a relative advantage in food to the brink?

Let me simplify. The current per capita caloric availability in Pakistan is 2,300 kilocalories per day; Twenty years ago it was 2,400. The current figures for Nepal and Bangladesh are 2,800 and 2,500 respectively. Our annual population growth rate is over 2%, compared to 1.2% in the region. . Rapid and continuous growth means enormous additional pressure on food in an already too large and vulnerable agricultural system. If we seriously intend to reach the Council of Common Interests (CCI) 2018 population growth target of 1.1 pc by 2030, we could at least aim to maintain food and water security at levels more acceptable.

The Prime Minister praises China and its development model while discussing food security and development. China’s road to development was spurred 100 years ago by famine, poverty and miserable future prospects. He adopted the one-child policy which slowed down population growth and stabilized the numbers. Pakistan does not need to take such drastic measures, we are late but not entirely lost. Our population problem is not insurmountable but requires a stronger response, openly supported and popularized, based on voluntary and rights-based interventions.

As China celebrates another milestone this week, we should learn a lesson: leaders need to make decisions to change the future, not just the present. Pakistan must not follow the Chinese route, but must demonstrate a similar intention of reducing the burden on the people and securing a better future for future generations.

Not so long ago, Bangladesh was viewed as a hopeless case by the international community. With a population density of 900 inhabitants per square kilometer, it seemed overwhelmed by food insecurity and overpopulation. But the country and all of its political bodies and leaders were on the same page. They have made deliberate efforts with steadfast policies and unwavering political commitment to support human development. Family planning services have been central to their development plans.

Pakistan remains concerned about international events and regional security, with some justification, especially given the expected fallout from Afghanistan. But unless we prioritize insider threats, they will weaken us. By not focusing on human development and population planning, we not only neglect the basic needs and rights of a growing segment of the population, but we also promote alienation and leave room for implosion. by not guaranteeing a minimum of hope, quality of life, health, education and opportunities.

To read: Population and pandemic

If the government is truly seeking transformative change that benefits not only present generations but also future generations, as in China, we recommend an unreserved commitment to the political decisions of the ICC, especially with regard to the funding of the ICC. family planning, which requested an annual fund of 10 billion rupees to support the population. provinces. Above all, accelerated efforts to ensure access to reproductive health services, especially family planning, are urgently needed. Rural health services have not increased significantly over the past 20 years; this needs to change, especially with the expansion of the once very successful Lady Health Workers initiative.

The funding required is neither daunting nor out of reach. We have to spend at least Rs 200 per person on family planning compared to the Rs 50 we spend today. It’s a fraction of what we spend on nutritional supplements, poverty reduction, and infrastructure to cope with the growing population.

At the same time, the government should provide open support for a shift in mindset that promotes birth spacing and investment, using effective public health messages as in the case of difficult issues like HIV / AIDS, the Covid and polio. It is also the responsibility of governments to fund public education, especially when literacy is low.

This year’s theme for World Population Day (July 11) Rights and Choices are the answer: whether it’s a baby boom or a collapse, the solution to changing Fertility rate is about prioritizing reproductive health and the rights of all, echoes Pakistan’s own demographic narrative, which calls for the realization of the rights and duties of parents and the state. In discussions of Pakistan’s population issues with media leaders, religious leaders and private sector associations, it is quite clear that they believe this is a national issue of the most high importance. But they all stress that the government must set the tone with a stated policy. Only the government has the moral authority to lead and enable these stakeholders to take responsibility. Otherwise, we will all have to face the fallout from such cruel neglect.

The author is Country Director, Population Council, Islamabad.

Posted in Dawn, July 8, 2021

