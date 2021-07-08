Not all Covid-19 patients need to be treated in hospital





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodosay that not everyone is positive Covid-19must be hospitalized. He forwarded it in downloads to Twitter and Instagram about the categorization of Covid-19 patients. Jokowi said there are four categories of Covid-19 patients, namely asymptomatic patients, mild patients, moderate patients and severe patients. According to him, only moderate and severe patients should be admitted to the hospital. “Should all those who test positive for Covid-19 be treated in hospital? Not all,” Jokowi wrote on the @Jokowi Instagram account on Thursday (8/7). [Gambas:Instagram] Jokowi explained that asymptomatic patients are characterized by a respiratory rate of 12 to 20 times per minute and a saturation of more than 94%. This patient was treated with vitamin C, vitamin D and zinc. Asymptomatic patients should be isolated for 10 days from the time of testing. Mild patients are characterized by 12 to 20 breaths per minute and a saturation of 94% or more. Patients in this category also have symptoms such as anosmia, fever, cough, and runny nose. Mild patients should be isolated for 10 days and at least 3 days without symptoms. During isolation, mild patients were treated with oseltamivir or favipiravir, azithromycin, vitamin C, vitamin D, and zinc. “Not to be treated in a hospital. Government isolation facilities, home self-isolation for those who meet the requirements,” Jokowi wrote in the asymptomatic and mild patient category. During this time, the patient is characterized by 20-30 breaths per minute and saturation below 94%. Patients in this category are short of breath without respiratory distress. Severe patients are characterized by breathing greater than 30 beats per minute, saturation less than 94%, and shortness of breath with respiratory distress. Patients are entering the critical period of respiratory failure, sepsis, septic shock, and multiple organ failure. Moderate and severe patients have various symptoms, such as cough, fever, runny nose, dizziness, vomiting, etc. Patients in these two categories must be hospitalized because they require special treatment. “He was treated in a field hospital, a referral hospital, a Covid-19 emergency hospital, a hospital without a referral,” Jokowi wrote. Hospital treatment of Covid-19 patients has been in the spotlight in recent weeks. A number of hospitals are overwhelmed by the increase in the number of patients with Covid-19. Health Ministry Covid-19 vaccination spokeswoman Siti Nadia Tarmizi said hospital occupancy rates in Java and Bali were very high. He said the average occupancy rate of hospitals on these two islands was over 80%. (dhf / ain)



