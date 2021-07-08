PM Modi will travel to Varanasi this month to donate projects worth over Rs 400 crore to Kashi





Image Source: PTI PM Modi will travel to Varanasi this month to donate projects worth over Rs 400 to Kashi Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ready to offer 65 new projects worth Rs 421.54 crore to residents of Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on his next visit to the holy city. The Prime Minister’s new donations include a Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET). Although the final date for the prime minister’s visit has yet to be set, official sources have said he may visit his constituency later this month. In total, 75 projects worth over Rs 736 crore await their inauguration in Varanasi. During his visit to Varanasi earlier this week, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed details of all completed and ongoing projects in a meeting with officials. He inspected ‘Rudraksh’, the International Convention Center, built with a budget of Rs 186 crore as a symbol of Indo-Japanese friendship. The Prime Minister will dedicate the Rudraksh ICC to the nation and also inaugurate ready projects and lay the groundwork for new ones from the same location on his next visit. Meanwhile, speaking about the new projects, Division Commissioner Deepak Agrawal told reporters: “The construction of the CIPET building with a budget of Rs 40.1 crore is at the top of the list for which the foundation stone will be laid.” He further said: “The foundation stones of a 12-story transit hostel for the police at Police Lines (Rs 24.96 crore), an integrated mango and vegetable packing house in the Karkhiyao industrial zone. for exports of agricultural products (Rs 15.78 crore), an ITI in Mahgaon (Rs 14.16 crore), shooting range (Rs 5.04 crore), development of sports infrastructure at the Sampurnanand sports stadium (3, Rs 86 crore) and beautification of an ashram in Manikarnika Ghat (Rs 15.81 crore) are also on the program. “ Eight urban development projects including Sis-Varna water supply project worth Rs 108.53 crore, works related to trans-Varuna water supply at Rs 19.49 crore Rs, a two MW solar power plant at Bhelupur water treatment plant at Rs 17.24 crore and sewer line laying in Konia ghat area at Rs 15.03 crore will also be launched. No less than 12 rural link road projects with Rs 86.07 crore and the renovation and repair of 35 rural roads with Rs 25.19 crore will also be launched. READ MORE: New ministers take office in the aftermath of cabinet reshuffle READ MORE: Five terrorists killed in separate clashes in Kashmir, operations underway Latest news from India

