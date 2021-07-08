Opinion: Trump’s baseless lawsuits don’t stand a chance





The merit-less lawsuits represent a desperate attempt by a beleaguered ex-politician to make headlines after being removed from office by voters in the 2020 presidential election and laid off the platforms he has long used as a megaphone after the January 6 uprising.

It’s clear why Trump is bringing these lawsuits: as a way to try to regain the monopoly of public attention he has now lost. In May, an analysis by NewsWhip, a social media tracking company, found that interactions about her on social media had fallen 91% since January. For a man who seems to want to be in the limelight above all else, this is clearly unacceptable. It is also likely an attempt to rally the Tories in order to remain relevant as party leader ahead of the next election cycle.

That said, there are three reasons Trump has no legitimate argument to make.

First, private companies don’t have to give it a platform. But the former president seems to misunderstand the meaning of the Bill of Rights. On Wednesday, Trump said the company’s bans were “unconstitutional” and that he was defending the First Amendment. But, according to the First Amendment, the government cannot restrict free speech rights. Businesses can do whatever they want, more or less. That’s why a federal judge just blocked a Florida law that tried to dictate how social platforms can moderate content. It is extraordinary that a former general manager ignores it. Trump absurdly asserted in his press conference that social media companies are no longer private because, under section 230 of the 1934 Communications Act, they are shielded by the government from the responsibility of what users publish on their platforms. The claim that they are not private is false: they remain private companies, like all other companies subject to the laws of the United States. (Ironically, while in power, Trump demanded that Section 230 be repealed and even threatened to veto defense spending if it didn’t, but the shield remains.)

In addition, there are many precedents for allowing the government to restrict speech when it proves harmful. Some of the reasons that freedom of expression can be legally restricted include cases of defamation, imminent and real threats, and speeches that facilitate crimes and invasions of privacy, writes law professor Danielle Keats Citron in “Hate Crimes in Cyberspace”. So a court is unlikely to accept the idea that companies that apply the same kinds of limitations as the government on speech that could cause harm are wrong.

After all, let’s remember the reason Trump was kicked off social platforms in the first place: for violating their terms of service by using dangerous speech. For example, in upholding the decision to ban Trump from his platform after the deadly Jan.6 attack on the Capitol, Facebook’s supervisory board noted that its tweets violated its rules prohibiting users from supporting or praising. people “engaged in violence”. He has now been banned from Facebook for at least two years. Likewise, by permanently banning it, Twitter noted that Trump’s tweets violated his Glorification of Violence policy.

Therefore, by removing Trump from their platforms, social media companies were simply enforcing rules that apply to everyone, regardless of their political beliefs. If Trump wanted to use the platforms, all he had to do was read their terms of service and follow them – although, again, it’s scary that a then-president of the United States would need a company to tell him that it is unacceptable to support violence.

Finally, while Trump has claimed platforms are biased against conservatives, this claim has repeatedly been proven false. Earlier this year, a study by NYU’s Stern Center for Business and Human Rights found the opposite to be true: their algorithms often give conservatives greater reach than their liberal counterparts. Further, the Center noted, the claim that platforms censor conservatives “is in itself a form of disinformation: a lie with no reliable evidence to back it up.” As I said before, Trump’s frequent assertions about anti-conservative biases and threats to regulate social platforms during his tenure likely scared the platforms not to restrict his speech, which violated their terms of office. service earlier during his presidency. So if anything, during his tenure he long enjoyed an exception to the rules that worked in his favor. While the sued tech companies declined to comment on Wednesday, they have long said they do not discriminate based on the political views of their users. And, in the past, courts have reacted to similar lawsuits by simply dismissing them. There is no reason not to expect a similar result this time around.

By pursuing these lawsuits, Trump is clearly trying to reclaim some of the attention he has lost and to rally conservatives by mobilizing them against a common enemy: Big Tech. But the facts are not on his side. On this subject, the former president simply has no trump card.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/07/opinions/donald-trump-big-tech-lawsuit-no-chance-alaimo/index.html

