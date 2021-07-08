President Joko Widodo inaugurates Al Haris-Abdullah Sani as governor and deputy governor of Jambi – Jambi news ekspres

By Abdul Bari Azed

PRESIDENT Joko Widodo, Wednesday afternoon July 7, 2021, at the State Palace, officially inaugurated and took the oath of DR. H. Al Haris, S. Sos, MH and Drs H. Abdullah Sani, M.Pd.I as Governor and Deputy Governor of Jambi Province for the period of service 2021-2024. The event, which was held solemnly and following sanitary protocols, went smoothly and in order. with limited invitations due to the emergency PPKM {Implementation of restrictions on community activities} for the islands of Java and Bali. .

Al Haris and Abdullah Sani were ratified and appointed Governor and Deputy Governor of Jambi by Presidential Decree of the Republic of Indonesia Number: 93 B of 2021 of July 2, 2021 regarding the ratification and appointment as Governor and Deputy governor of Jambi for the period 2021-2024.

The people of Jambi province should of course say Alhamdulillah and be grateful because there has been a final governor and deputy governor. Over the past 5 years, we have undoubtedly not witnessed any significant development of Governor Abdurrahman Sayoeti. construction of Jambi, then continued by Governor Zulkifli Nurdin for two periods {2000-2010} and Hasan Basri Agus {2010-2015} a period to strengthen the development of Jambi. In a relatively short time, HBA with the Jambi EMAS program built the iconic Jambi Gentala Arasy Bridge and stole Sultan Thaha Saifuddin, as well as the Ujung Jabung ocean port plan.

Then the Zumi Zola-Fachrori Umar pair continued with the Jambi TUNTAS program, the program was good and it touched people. but that did not happen because Governor Zumi Zola was named by the KPK as a suspect in the case of gratuities and “punches” to the provincial DPRD of Jambi for the 2017-2018 fiscal year. Fahrori Umar continued as governor he seemed unable to complete the Jambi Complete program and until the end of his term in 2021 no deputy governor helped him. it therefore carried out only routine government programs.

With the investiture of Al Haris and Abdullah Sani, the people of Jambi province are placing all their hopes on a definitive leader to build Jambi. Prayers and congratulations to the governor and deputy governor were broadcast in several local newspapers published on Thursday, July 8, 2021. A number of wreaths, advertisements as well as congratulations also on social networks.

Several local newspapers cited by the author include the Jambi Tribune newspaper with the main story titled “The First Stroke of Al Haris”, with the subtitles “President Jokowi inaugurated with Abdullah Sani” and “Kirab from Merdeka Palace in state palace ”, the Jambi Ekspres newspaper. with the main news titled “Al Haris the newspaper seller, now governor of Jambi”, the Jambi One newspaper with the main news titled “The first test to reduce the number of Covid-19”, and the Jambi Metro newspaper with the main news item titled “Press the Covid-19 Case”. 19 “Al Haris’ first assignment as governor of Jambi

It seems that the wait is neither that long nor relatively short, from the recapitulation of PSU 88 TPS to the decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia to the inauguration at the State Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday July 7, 2021. yesterday. The author can say here that the provincial KPU of Jambi by decision number 21 / PL.02.6-Kpt / 15 / Prov / VI / 2021 of June 3, 2021 regarding the determination of the recapitulation of the results of the vote count after the decision of the Constitutional Court number 130 /PHP.GUB-XIX/ 2021 During the election of the governor and the deputy governor of Jambi in 2020. Then the letter of the Constitutional Court to the KPU of the RI with a copy of the provincial KPU number de Jambi 1179 / HP.07.02 / 06/20231 dated June 11, 2021 regarding the letter of response to the letter from RI KPU regarding information on disputes regarding the results of the election of governor and deputy governor after the implementation of the PSU. In addition, the provincial KPU of Jambi with the decree number 22 / PL.02.7-BA / Prov / VI / 2021 of June 12, 2021 concerning the determination of the elected pairs of candidates for the post of governor and deputy governor in the elections of the governor and Deputy Governor of Jambi in 2020 Namely, serial number 3 {three}, Mr. DR.H. Al Haris, S. Sos., MH and Br. Drs. H. Abdullah Sani M.Pd.I with 600,733 {six hundred thousand seven hundred and thirty-three} or 38.26% {thirty eight point twenty-six percent} of the total valid votes of 1,570,285 {one million five one hundred and seven recovered one thousand two hundred and eighty-five} as a pair of candidates for Governor and Deputy Governor of Jambi in the election of Governor and Deputy Governor of Jambi in 2020. In addition, the plenary session of the provincial DPRD of Jambi in its session on Monday afternoon June 14, 2021, determined the candidates for the post of governor and vice-governor of Jambi Al Haris and Abdullah Sani. Then, in stages, the secretary of the Council transmits to the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Indonesia to be transmitted to the Secretary of State to obtain the presidential decrees and the investiture.

Long and winding journey

If we review the nomination process for pair number 3 {three} Al Haris-Abdullah Sani. In the last simultaneous local elections of 2020, it was enough to walk a long, winding and tiring path to reach the posts of governor and deputy governor of Jambi province. At the beginning of 2020, the public did not wait and did not take the Haris-Sani pair who immediately did not change candidate partner. There are candidates to be relied on, Syarif Fasha-Asafri Jaya Bakri {AJB}, Cek Endra-Sukandar, and Fachrori Umar-Syafrial who are well known and influential, measurable and planned. Likewise to obtain the support of political parties required by the Pilkada law up to 20% of the total seats of the provincial DPRD, ie a minimum of 11 seats. The changes in the pair of candidates for Governor and Deputy Governor of Jambi have undergone a very drastic change. The candidate couple Fasha-AJB did not stand for the governorship because until the candidate registration deadline in early September 2020, they did not receive a recommendation from a political party. There was also a change in the pair of candidates, Cek Endra, then with Ratu Munawaroh because Sukandar remained focused as the regent of Tebo. Cek Endra was supported by the Golkar Party and the PDI-P with the number of seats 9 seats of the PDI-P and Gokjkar 7 seats to 16 seats later because Syafrial, which was a cadre of the PDI-P “unsuccessfully “got the support of the PDI-P who ran to Ratu Munawaroh who was previously a PAN cadre. Fachrori Umar then joined forces with Syafril Nursal, former national police chief of the Central Sulawesi regional police. Gerindra Party 7 seats, Democratic Party 7 seats, PPP 3 seats and Hanura 1 seat with 18 seats. It seems that the big machines of the political parties that support Fahcrori-Syafril are not fully involved in the field, so they suffer the defeat. While the number 3 {three} Haris-Sani pair is supported by the PAN with 7 seats , PKS and PKB each with 5 {five} seats and finally the Berkarya Party added 1 seat to 18 seats. In the gubernatorial elections of December 9, 2020, candidate couple number 03 Haris-Sani was elected as the candidate for governor and deputy governor Jambi. However, Haris-Sani’s victory and election was overturned by the decision of the Constitutional Court ordering the provincial KPU of Jambi to conduct a PSU in 88 polling stations. CE-Ratu postulates that there are voters who do not meet the conditions, namely not having an e-KTP, to participate in the vote. In the trials before the Constitutional Court, it seems that they did not take into account the arguments of the respondent KPU Province of Jambi and the answer: Haris-Sani, as a related party, suffered injustice. It turned out that later with the PSU 88 TPS on May 27, 2021, it turned out that the Haris-Sani pair also remained superior

From the description mentioned above, a long, winding and tiring journey was taken by the Haris-Sani couple with patience and istiqomah. Finally, the fate of Allah SWT appointed Haris-Sani governor and deputy governor of Jambi. It is interesting to see Governor of Jambi’s inaugural address at the State Palace after the inauguration and swearing in, firstly stating, thanking Mr. Prosident Joko Widodo for inducting and taking the sumah as as governor and deputy governor of Jambi, then the urgent program is to suppress the transmission of the Covid-19 pandemic in Jambi province as well as the efforts and efforts to restore the economic sector.

This is because this program is very heavy and this corona virus does not know when it will end. Of course, the program can be achieved if it obtains the support of all parties and the participation of the population as a whole. And it is a mandate that must be fulfilled, including the Jambi Mantap program which campaigned in the last election for governor of Jambi.

From the study of Sufism. Allow the author to quote a few letters and verses from the Quran about this mandate. Among others in sura An Anfal verse 27, sura Annisa verse 58 and sura Al Ahzab verse 72. In sura Annisa verse 58 it is mentioned “Indeed, Allah orders us to transmit the mandate to those who have the right to receive it and {command us} in the establishment of the law among the people that you may establish it in righteousness. Indeed, Allah gives you the best teaching. Indeed, Allah is All-Knowing and All-Knowing. Sura Al Anfal verse 27, it is mentioned that “O you who believe, do not betray Allah and the Messenger {Muhammad} and {also} do not betray the trusts entrusted to you, while you know” And the last letter Al Ahzab verse 72 is mentioned that “Verily We have entrusted to the heavens and the earth and the mountains, so all are reluctant to carry the warrant and they are afraid of men” His betrayal, and the mandate was chosen by man. Indeed, man is very unjust and very foolish “.

Finally, we hope and pray that Governor and Deputy Governor Al Haris and Abdullah Sani will be trustworthy, blessed and obtain the ridho of Allah SWT. And the slogans of Jambi BRIGHT, Jambi BLESSING and Jambi MANTAP can be realized in the interest of regional progress in Jambi province. Finally, we quote a rhyme to close this article: …

Good luck chicken can be seen ….

Good luck man Who knows ….

The governor’s election is over …

Let’s build together Jambi, which is far behind

For a more stable Jambi, people are brilliant

Insya Allah receive BLESSINGS from Allah SWT.

The author is a professor of FH UI and FH Unbari, as well as a member of the Kumpeh Daaru Attauhid {KDT} Muaro Jambi study.

